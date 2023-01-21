Charaideo Maidam Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Centre has decided to send a proposal to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to nominate Charaideo Maidam of Ahom Kingdom as a World Heritage Site. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
While addressing a press conference, CM Sarma said, “In the month of September, a team will be sent to Assam from UNESCO for observation.”
“Out of 52 tentative sites across the country, PM Modi has chosen Assam’s Charaideo Maidam,” he added.
There are at least 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the country currently.
The decision for the proposal came days after CM Sarma wrote to PM Modi to seek Centre’s support to declare the Maidam as a World Heritage Site.
It may be mentioned that the maidams in Charaideo, located a few kilometers away from Sivasagar city, are also known as the ‘Pyramids of Assam’. They are called pyramids as they are actually burial grounds of kings and queens of the Ahom Kingdom.
The burial grounds were established by Chaolung Siu Ka Pha in the year 1228.
It is said that Charaideo served as the capital of Ahom Kingdom and there are around 31 maidams which belong to the kings and 160 queen maidams.
The Ahom dynasty ruled for over 600 years in Assam and the maidams preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Assam State Archaeology Department act as a significant time capsule.