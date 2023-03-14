A Subtle Message Of Man-Animal Conflict In ‘The Elephant Whisperers’…

We have all heard this story of three blind men and the elephant.

In the Oscar-winning documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, Bellie, the caretaker of two orphaned elephant calves, narrated the parable to her granddaughter.

After completing the moral story, she added, “In the same way, many believe that elephants are dangerous and they destroy crops. But only people who live close to elephants know about elephants. That they show love when you show love.”

Isn’t what Bellie told her granddaughter true for the residents who live near forest areas in Assam? They live in fear that a herd of elephants will enter their village in search of food and destroy everything they have or attack someone.

But do ever consider whose fault that is? As the movie says, “It is the action of us humans that is causing elephants to enter villages these days. Our mistakes are very harmful, both for us and for elephants.”

In a way, we all know that it is true but we don’t reflect on it and ignore the matter.

The movie is based on Bellie and Bomman who are the first couple to successfully raise two orphaned elephants in South India.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is shot at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve’s Theppakadu Elephant camp located in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district.

Established around 140 years ago, Theppakadu Elephant camp is one the oldest elephant camps in Asia. The landscape is believed to be the largest contiguous wild space suitable for Asian elephants.

The documentary film, produced by Guneet Monga and directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, revolves around a couple and two orphaned elephants, Raghu and Ammu.

In the movie, it is claimed that Bellie was the only woman assigned to care for baby elephants in the state at that time.

Every year the greenery of the region is replaced by scorching heat making the herd of wild elephants roam in search of food and water where elephant calves often get lost and left behind.

During this time, Raghu and Ammu were left behind during this time of two separate years.

Raghu’s mother was electrocuted to death leaving him behind alone. He got separated from his herd. The forest officials found him in a critical state with bare chances of being alive.

Bomman and Bellie were assigned as caregivers for the injured calf Raghu.

Later, in the same way, although without any injury, Ammu was assigned to them.

The movie reflected the contrast of man-animal conflict being faced across India. It showed how an elephant calf became like a human child to the couple behaving everything like a child except they cannot speak.

In Assam, several headlines surfaced in the local news outlet of crops, houses being destroyed, and people being killed, or injured by the wild elephants.

The villagers living near the forest areas are heard saying they are under threat as elephants roam into their area of food and destroy everything they have. But is it their fault?

The state government is criticized for carrying out the eviction in several forest areas and wetlands. Although, it is true that permission to build in those areas should have been prohibited before they started to construct, however, the man-animal conflict has been on a surge in these recent times.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a photo of a tiger roaming freely at Bura Chapori after successful eviction.