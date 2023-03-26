Assam Minister Adorning Assamese-Bangla Paired Gamosa Justifiable?

Just a few months after the Assamese Gamosa got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, it was combined and weaved with Bangla gamosa and presented at the State Delegates Conference of Bangla Sahitya Sabha.

The newly formed literary organization Bangla Sahitya Sabha held its first state-level conference at Hiteshwar Saikia Auditorium in Maligaon where the delegates honored their guests with the paired gamosa of two communities.

The conference was inaugurated by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in the presence of State Education Adviser Dr Nanigopal Mahanta, renowned Rabindra specialist Dr Usharanjan Bhattacharya, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath University Dr Amalendu Chakraborty, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, President of Linguistic Minorities Development Council Shiladitya Deb, and President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Suryakanta Hazarika Pramukh.

It is disappointing to witness a state cabinet minister found adorning the Assamese-Bangla paired gamosa around his neck as he lit the inaugural lamp.

For the people from the Assamese community, gamosa is a cultural identity that the people of the state offer it to others as a way to pay them respect.

Any occasion or festival is incomplete without the gamosa weaved by the Assam people. The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on December 13, 2022, that our Gamosa has got due recognition as it received the tag of GI bringing joy to thousands of weavers and making the people of Assam proud.

Following the announcement, the Assamese community in different parts of India and world and the residents of Assam were filled with immense joy and pride.