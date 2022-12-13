Assam's Gamosa Gets GI Tag

In a proud moment for the state of Assam, Gamosa got Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This was confirmed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the union minister said, “Assam's Pride, Shining Bright! Due recognition of our heritage & cultural identity. Gamosa gets the GI tag, bringing joy to thousands of weavers of this special item that has become a global symbol of Assam. Congratulations to all.”

It may be mentioned that gamosa weaved by Assamese people is a cultural identity where the people of the state offer it to others as a way to pay them respect.

A geographical indication (GI) is a tag or sign used on products which correspond to a specific geographical location or origin.