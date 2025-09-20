Beyond the Stage: Zubeen Da’s Courage and Care for Assam

হাঁহি-সাঁথৰ, চকু-বাখৰ, চুমি বুকু হ’ল পাথৰ, মিঠা মাতৰ মিঠা আদৰ, মিঠা আঘাত হ’ল প্ৰাণৰ, নীনাদেৰে আৱাহনী বিয়পাই, কঁপি কঁপি কান্দি উঠা কলিজাই, আজি পৃথিৱী কঁপায়….. পৃথিৱী কঁপায়….. পৃথিৱী কঁপায়…. -- Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Da, the hands that once carried the vitality of laughter now rest in grief. The heart that overflowed with dreams, love, and melodies feels hollow without him. His sweet voice, the soul of Assam, once gave hope, joy, and life itself. Today, that same sweetness pierces us like an unhealed wound.

Beyond the stage, Zubeen was Assam’s lifeline. Fearless against injustice, he rushed to villages swallowed by floods, gave his own savings, and performed benefit concerts that raised millions to save lives. He fought for Kaziranga’s forests and rhinos, planted trees in barren lands, and brought education and medicine to forgotten villages. Every act of his was a heartbeat for his homeland, a love fierce enough to move mountains.

When the Brahmaputra raged, swallowing villages, Zubeen was there, organizing relief drives, distributing essentials, and performing concerts to raise millions. In 2017, he did the unimaginable, pledging his entire savings to flood victims. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated ventilators, funded health camps in remote villages, and offered comfort through song. Quietly, without fanfare, he became Assam’s guardian in its darkest hours.

Long before headlines praised him, Zubeen wandered Kaziranga’s forests, speaking against poachers and planting trees. He loved the land as fiercely as he loved its people, nurturing both with the same care he poured into his music.

Behind the legend was a man who bore his scars openly. Zubeen spoke of health struggles, the suffocating pressures of fame, and the moments even he faltered. Through it all, he had Garima, his quiet anchor. Their life together, built on shared dreams and resilience, was a safe harbor amidst applause and expectation.

Zubeen carried the story of the Northeast to the world, challenging stereotypes, celebrating its richness, collaborating with international artists, and raising his voice for youth, education, and anti-drug awareness. Each song, each initiative, was a bridge between communities, generations, and cultures. He didn’t just entertain; he connected.

Now, Zubeen Garg is gone, but his legacy endures, in the songs that echo in homes, in festivals where his rhythms will always play, in the forests he fought to protect, and in the hearts of those he inspired. His life was a bridge between worlds, old and new, local and global, personal and universal.

As Assam and India mourn, there is gratitude in the grief. The world may feel dimmer without him, but the fire he lit, of compassion, culture, and courage, burns on.

Rest in harmony, Zubeen. Your melodies, your stories, your heart, will forever echo in the lives you touched.