Breaking Barriers? No—Women Were Born to Build New Paths

Rahul Hazarika

"Women Were Not Born to Do Things Men Can Do,

But to Do Things Men Cannot Do"

The world celebrates International Women’s Day with slogans of equality, empowerment, and breaking barriers. But what if we redefined the conversation? What if women were never meant to prove they could do what men can but rather emphasize what they alone can achieve? The notion of gender parity is not about mimicking male-dominated roles but about embracing the unique strengths that women bring to the table—strengths that no man can replicate.

Beyond the Battle of Equality: The Unique Strengths of Women

For centuries, gender equality has been discussed as a struggle for women to gain the rights, opportunities, and positions traditionally occupied by men. While progress has been remarkable, this perspective often misses the core of what makes women irreplaceable. The conversation should shift from "women can do what men can" to "women can do what men cannot."

Physiologically, psychologically, and emotionally, women are designed to handle complex, multifaceted challenges in ways men cannot. Consider the ability to give birth, nurture life, and maintain resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity. It is not just about physical capability but an innate strength that allows women to balance multiple roles with unmatched emotional intelligence.

The Power of Emotional Intelligence

Studies show that women, on average, score higher in emotional intelligence (EQ) than men. EQ is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions—a crucial skill in leadership, crisis management, and relationship building. Women’s natural empathy and communication skills make them indispensable in fields that require interpersonal interactions, from diplomacy to corporate leadership.

Take New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who led her country through crises with compassion and clarity, proving that leadership is not just about authority but about connection and care. While strength and decisiveness are often seen as masculine traits, the ability to lead with empathy is an irreplaceable quality that women excel at.

Multitasking Masters: Women in the Workforce and Beyond

Scientific research indicates that women have superior multitasking abilities. This is not just about balancing work and home life but about handling diverse challenges simultaneously. Women navigate boardrooms, family responsibilities, and social obligations with an efficiency that is unparalleled.

Yet, the traditional corporate world was designed with a male-centric model—long hours, rigid hierarchies, and aggressive competition. When women step into leadership roles, they bring a fresh perspective, prioritizing collaboration over rivalry and innovation over convention. They transform workplaces with flexible work models, inclusive policies, and holistic leadership styles.

The Strength of Resilience: Women in Crisis

History has repeatedly proven that women emerge as beacons of hope and resilience in times of crisis. From the women who rebuilt societies post-war to those leading global humanitarian efforts, they embody endurance and adaptability.

Consider Malala Yousafzai, who defied the Taliban’s oppression to advocate for girls' education. Her courage is a testament to the fact that women do not just survive adversity—they reshape history. Unlike men, who may often be conditioned to suppress emotions and charge forward, women’s strength lies in their ability to endure, reflect, and rebuild.

The Power of Motherhood: A Role That Cannot Be Replicated

Perhaps the most profound ability exclusive to women is the power of motherhood—not just biologically, but in the nurturing, shaping, and guiding of future generations. A mother’s intuition, selflessness, and patience cannot be mirrored by any male counterpart.

Many successful leaders attribute their moral compass and determination to the values instilled by their mothers. Barack Obama often spoke about the influence of his mother and grandmother in shaping his worldview. This is a power unique to women—a silent but transformative force in society.

The Unparalleled Creative Force of Women

Women are not just caregivers but also pioneers in creativity and innovation. From literature to fashion, from technology to medicine, women have continuously revolutionized fields with their ingenuity.

Consider Marie Curie, the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields, or Frida Kahlo, whose art challenged norms and redefined feminism. Their contributions were not about proving they could do what men did—they created something men never could.

Women as Peacemakers and Diplomats

Studies show that peace agreements are more sustainable when women are involved in negotiations. Their ability to mediate, listen, and foster collaboration is unmatched. In conflict zones worldwide, women have played crucial roles in rebuilding communities, proving that diplomacy is not just about power but about patience and understanding.

Redefining the Future: Moving Beyond Gender Comparisons

The modern feminist movement should no longer be about proving women’s abilities in a man’s world but about redefining success on their own terms. Instead of focusing on breaking into traditionally male-dominated fields, the focus should be on valuing and amplifying roles that are uniquely female.

Society needs to shift from recognizing women as "equal to men" to recognizing them as "irreplaceable individuals" with strengths exclusive to them. A truly progressive society is one where men and women are not measured by the same yardstick but celebrated for their distinct, complementary contributions.

Final Thoughts: Celebrating Womanhood, Not Imitation

On this International Women’s Day, let’s break free from the outdated notion that progress means proving women can do what men can. Women were never meant to fit into the mold of male expectations. Instead, they were meant to carve new paths, embrace their unique capabilities, and redefine success on their own terms.

True gender equity is not about comparison—it is about appreciation. It is about understanding that women are not just capable but extraordinary in ways that men will never be. And that is the real celebration of womanhood.