Fulfill BJP’s Rs 2,500 Women’s Aid Pledge: Atishi Writes to Delhi CM

Delhi LoP and Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has called on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure the immediate transfer of Rs 2,500 to women's bank accounts, as promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the assembly elections.

Advertisment

In a letter addressed to the chief minister on Friday, Atishi reminded the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment, stating, "The prime minister had assured the mothers and sisters of Delhi that once the BJP government is formed, the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month would be approved in the first cabinet meeting, and funds would start reaching women's accounts by Women's Day."

With just a day remaining until Women's Day, Atishi highlighted the growing anticipation among women across the capital. "They are eagerly waiting for the fulfillment of this promise, expecting the first installment to be credited to their accounts as assured by the BJP. Every woman in the city is looking towards you with hope," she emphasized.

During the campaign for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP pledged to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, surpassing AAP’s offer of Rs 2,100. The BJP secured a decisive victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP was reduced to 22.