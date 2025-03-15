Consumer Rights in a Rapidly Changing World: Are We Truly Safe?

March 15 is observed as World Consumer Rights Day every year, a reminder of the fundamental rights of consumers and the responsibility of businesses to uphold them. Despite various policies and regulations designed to protect consumers and their rights, the question remains - how well-informed are people about their rights?

Advertisment

World Consumer Rights Day is globally recognized with support from the United Nations and other international actors. For over 40 years Consumers International has run the campaign, uniting the consumer movement and partners to celebrate together. Consumers International Members help to select the campaign topic each year to help mobilize global action on pressing issues impacting consumers.

A Historical Perspective: How Far Have We Come?

The consumer rights movement gained momentum in 1962 when U.S. President John F. Kennedy introduced the idea of four basic consumer rights—the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, and the right to be heard. Over the decades, these rights have evolved, with international and national frameworks, such as the Consumer Protection Act, ensuring better enforcement.

Are Consumer Grievances Addressed?

]While governments and consumer organizations have worked towards strengthening consumer rights, violations remain rampant. False advertising, unfair trade practices, defective products, and hidden charges continue to plague consumers. Despite the existence of consumer forums and legal recourse, many hesitate to take action due to lack of awareness, bureaucratic delays, or fear of prolonged legal battles. How can authorities ensure swift resolution of grievances?

The Digital Era: A New Challenge for Consumer Safety

The rise of e-commerce and digital transactions has opened new avenues for consumer exploitation. Data privacy breaches, misleading online advertisements and cyber fraud have become pressing concerns. Are consumers digitally literate enough to protect themselves from online fraud?

Consumer rights are not just about laws and policies; they require active participation from all stakeholders—governments, businesses, and consumers themselves. Awareness campaigns, stronger enforcement mechanisms, and a more proactive legal system are necessary. At the same time, consumers must educate themselves about their rights and assert them whenever needed.

As we observe Consumer Rights Day, it is worth reflecting: Are we truly doing enough to safeguard every consumer's rights?

Also Read: Is Rs 500 Crore Contingency Fund Enough to Stabilize Strife-Torn Manipur?