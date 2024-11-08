Economy or Perception? The Real Reason That Took Trump To White House

The pressing question that emerges is why people perceived Biden as failure on economic front despite the growing GDP and less joblessness? In exit polls, it came out that 32% of those interviewed across 10 key states chose economy as the primary concern about whom to vote. Interestingly, an overwhelming proportion of them (nearly 80%) voted for Trump. This gave him an edge over Harris who managed to secure 74% of the votes from those who focused on abortion. 46% of the voters opined that their families are worse off now than they used to be four years back (during Trump’s first tenure). Over 80% of them chose Trump to vote for.

24% of the voters said that the economy is better today and over 80% of them voted for Harris. Interestingly, amongst the 69% of voters who thought US economy is the same today as it was few years back also chose Trump with around 69% of them voted for him.