De-Siltation Work for Flood-Free Guwahati - Boon or Bane?

In a bid to make Guwahati city flood-free, de-siltation and heightening of drains have been carried out across the city. The de-siltation process which is a common sight in the city currently, is however posing a threat to normal life.

The ongoing work has left most of the footpaths built above the drains partially damaged posing a life threat to pedestrians. In almost every nook and corner of the city, we can see huge drains being left open for several days. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removes concrete or iron slabs to de-silt the drains and places those again after the work is completed. Since most of the footpaths in the city are built on top of these drains, the partial damages caused by removing and placing the concrete or iron slabs again on the footpaths has become a major concern as it may turn to death traps.

While speaking to several city-dwellers regarding the government’s pledge for a flood-free Guwahati, we received a mixed bag of reactions. Some were of the view that the recent de-siltation process would help reduce the havoc caused by floods. Others claimed that the flood situation would be further triggered this year.