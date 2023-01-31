The Gateway to Northeast, Guwahati wears a bridal look ahead of G20 events which will be held from February 2. The state of Assam is all set to host the first set of G20 events, with delegates arriving in the city.

The state will host the first Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting and Youth 20 Inception event in February as part of India's year-long G20 presidency.

The state will also host two events in March and one in April.

The footpaths, roads and the river banks have been painted and illuminated with lights and decorative items depicting the culture of the state. Even the trees on the roadside are rimmed with light and the city looks dazzling and vibrant.

The streets of the city are decorated with different paintings, flags of the nations which will participate in the summit.