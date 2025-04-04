Heritage or Politics? The Ugly Battle Over Tinsukia’s Na-Pukhuri

The recent controversy surrounding the Chhath Puja in the highly sensitive district of Tinsukia, Upper Assam, has raised concerns about the district’s social environment. Just a few days ago, preparations were underway for the government-backed celebration of ‘Bihar Diwas’ in the district. However, following disputes and strong reactions, the event had to be canceled. Now, the same forces that opposed it are protesting against the permission granted for the Chaiti Chhath Puja to be held at the historic Na-Pukhuri, a site carrying the heritage of the indigenous Motok community.

Leaders and members of several ethnic organizations have openly expressed their opposition and have even issued stern warnings, stating that the Chhath Puja will not be allowed to take place at Na-Pukhuri under any circumstances. Amid this tense atmosphere, a video of Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul, allegedly issuing a threatening remark, has surfaced and sparked reactions across the state.

Why is Chhath Puja Controversial in Tinsukia?

During the recent Assam Cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh, several organizations representing the indigenous Motok community met Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. They urged him to take steps to preserve the historical relics of the erstwhile Bengmora capital of the Motok kingdom. Additionally, they requested measures to prevent outsiders from encroaching on these heritage sites and organizing religious or cultural events, including festivals, in these locations.

In response, CM Sarma reportedly instructed Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swapneel Paul to take immediate action. However, allegations surfaced that the DC failed to act on these directives. Amidst this inaction, permission was granted for Chaiti Chhath Puja at the historically significant Na-Pukhuri and Marut Nandan Kanan Park, disregarding the sentiments of the indigenous community. The Tinsukia Municipal Board officially approved the request, leading to the construction of a temporary pavilion for the festival near Na-Pukhuri.

Upon witnessing this, leaders of the Motok Yuva-Chatra Sanmilan confronted the DC, reminding him of the CM’s orders and demanding action. Following this pressure, the DC contacted the municipal board and revoked the permission for Chhath Puja at Na-Pukhuri.

However, after learning of this decision, members of the Bihari community staged a protest between 9 and 10 PM near the park, blocking the Tinsukia-Duliajan road. They strongly opposed the administration's move and chanted "Jai Shri Ram," vowing that the Chhath Puja must be allowed to proceed. This led to heightened tensions in the area.

Did the District Administration Give In?

Notably, several senior officials from the district administration arrived at the protest site where members of the Bihari community were demonstrating. These officials assured the protesters that they would be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at Na-Pukhuri under security arrangements. Following this assurance, the protesters withdrew their agitation.

Despite initially canceling the Chhath Puja at this location in consultation with the municipal board, the Deputy Commissioner later went against the Chief Minister’s directive and permitted the event under security cover. Upon learning of this reversal, the Motok community and other organizations strongly objected once again.

Denouncing the actions of the Tinsukia district administration and police, the Motok Yuva-Chatra Sanmilan, along with various ethnic and nationalist organizations, staged a sit-in protest at the park. Residents also organized night patrols to guard the site.

In response to the escalating situation, a large number of security personnel were deployed around the park and along the Tinsukia-Duliajan road. Amid these tensions, clashes broke out between protesters from ethnic organizations and members of the Bihari community, with the police caught in the middle. In an act of defiance, the protesting groups dismantled the temporary pavilion set up for the Chhath Puja, reaffirming their stance that the festival would not be allowed at this historically significant site.

‘Bihar Diwas’ Organizer Behind Chhath Puja at Na-Pukhuri?

Allegations have surfaced that Tinsukia Municipal Board Chairman Pulak Chetia granted permission for the Bihari community to conduct Chhath Puja at the historic Na-Pukhuri. He is accused of acting in self-interest, which led to the current situation.

Notably, Chetia, a BJP leader, was also one of the key sponsors behind the preparations for celebrating ‘Bihar Diwas’ in Tinsukia. Due to his involvement, Motok community organizations have labeled him a “traitor” and staged protests against him as well.

District Commissioner’s Video Threatening National Organizations Goes Viral

Following the rapid spread of news about the tense situation in Tinsukia through mainstream and social media, widespread reactions have erupted across the state. In response, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul invited the leaders of various protesting Motok community organizations to his office for discussions on the issue.

However, instead of a constructive dialogue, the District Commissioner is accused of threatening the leaders of these national organizations under the pretext of maintaining law and order. A video of this incident has now gone viral.

In the video, the District Commissioner can be seen aggressively warning the representatives of these organizations, while they maintain a calm and composed stance.

His words are clearly audible, "To control the law and order situation, I can go to any extent. No one can be worse than me in this regard. At most, you can get me transferred. Gundagiri (hooliganism) will not be tolerated here."

His behavior has sparked outrage and widespread criticism.

Later, it was learned that the District Commissioner admitted his mistake, acknowledging that he had failed to inform the concerned department about the Chief Minister’s directive issued on March 22. Following this, the Chhath Puja event at the park was officially canceled.

Meanwhile, the banned militant outfit ULFA-I has also expressed its dissatisfaction over the entire controversy surrounding the Chhath Puja arrangements.

Historic Na-Pukhuri Was Dug by Motok King Sarbananda Singha

The historic Na-Pukhuri in Tinsukia town was originally dug by Motok King Sarbananda Singha. The name "Na-Pukhuri" refers to the presence of nine interconnected ponds. To preserve this historic site, the Assam government undertook beautification efforts and developed it into Marut Nandan Kanan.

Notably, during the late 18th century, large parts of present-day Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts were part of the Motok Kingdom, with its capital at Bengmora or Changmai Pathar. The kingdom was also referred to as the "Bengmora Kingdom of the Moamoria (also Motok) community."

King Sarbananda Singha initially established his capital at Rangagarh, on the banks of the Guijan River. In 1791, he shifted the capital to Bengmora and, with the assistance of his minister Gopinath Barua (Godha Barua), developed Bengmora town.

Bengmora was located in what is now the heart of Tinsukia town. Under Sarbananda Singha's orders, Godha Barua excavated a triangular-shaped pond known as Tinikoina Pukhuri (Triangular Pond). In 1884, when the Dibru-Sadiya Railway was constructed, a station was built next to this pond and named "Tinsukia"—which later became the district's name.

Historical records state that King Sarbananda Singha was responsible for digging several other ponds, including Bator Pukhuri, Chauldhua Pukhuri, Kadamoni Pukhuri, Da Dharua Pukhuri, Mahdhuwa Pukhuri, Logoni Pukhuri, Devi Pukhuri, Kumbhi Pukhuri, and Rupahi Pukhuri.

State Government Must Take Responsibility to Preserve Heritage

The Na-Pukhuri controversy has once again highlighted the vulnerability of Assamese historical and cultural heritage. Before granting permission for any event at such historically significant sites, authorities must follow a proper procedure while also ensuring that the sentiments and emotions attached to these places are not hurt.

Failure to do so could lead to similar unpleasant situations in other locations in the future. The sensitive situation in Tinsukia has brought several critical issues to light.

As Tinsukia faces external influences and encroachments, the few remaining historical landmarks that proudly represent the state's heritage must be protected and preserved with dedication by the government.

These heritage sites not only reflect the identity of different ethnic communities but also stand as testaments to history.

It is high time for the government to recognize and fulfill its national responsibility to safeguard these invaluable historical treasures.

CM Sarma Calls Tinsukia Clash ‘Unfortunate,’ Vows to Send Ministers for Mediation

Meanwhile, during a press conference in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the Tinsukia incident as "unfortunate" and emphasized the need to uphold communal harmony. He announced that after the panchayat elections, two senior ministers would be dispatched to Tinsukia to ease tensions and facilitate dialogue between the opposing groups.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister affirmed that festivals like Eid and Chhath Puja should not face any restrictions.

