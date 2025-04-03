"Hooliganism Won’t Be Allowed": Tinsukia DC Warns Amid Rising Tensions Over Chhath Puja

The commercial hub of Tinsukia is on edge as escalating tensions over the observance of Chaiti Chhath Puja at the historic Na-Pukhuri site have ignited a fierce debate. Allegations of political and communal maneuvering have deepened the crisis, with indigenous community organizations vehemently opposing the celebration.

The controversy comes just weeks after a similar uproar over Bihar Diwas, which was organized under the patronage of the ruling BJP. Protests from nationalist groups forced the BJP to cancel the event. Now, fresh unrest has surfaced as non-Assamese groups are allegedly pushing for Chaiti Chhath Puja at Na-Pukhuri, defying strong local opposition.

Chaos on the Streets

On Wednesday night, the situation took a dramatic turn when a group, allegedly instigated by unseen forces, blocked the Tinsukia-Duliajan road, exacerbating the tension. This followed a stern warning issued by representatives of the Motok community on March 22, advising the administration against permitting any religious rituals at Na-Pukhuri.

Even Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had backed this stance. However, the Tinsukia Municipality disregarded the caution and granted permission for Chhath Puja at the site, sparking widespread outrage among the Moran community and other indigenous groups.

Despite the mounting resistance, a section of Hindi-speaking individuals took to the streets, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and blocking roads, allegedly with the intent to escalate the unrest. In retaliation, indigenous organizations have drawn a hard line, declaring that Chhath Puja will not be allowed at Na-Pukhuri under any circumstances. They have also held the administration accountable for any law-and-order breakdown that may follow.

District Commissioner Issues Stern Warning

Amid the chaos, a video has emerged featuring Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul warning indigenous community members who reportedly threatened the administration over a conference call.

In a firm tone, he asserted, “Law and order is the main important thing, if anyone found to violate that it will worst for all. Maximum you can transfer me, but I can go up to that extent to maintain law and order in the district. Hooliganism will not be allowed in the district. Threatening a district commissioner is not acceptable at all.”

His strong remarks have further intensified the debate, drawing both criticism and support from different factions.

What is Chaiti Chhath Puja?

Chaiti Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. It holds immense spiritual significance, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra, devotees believe that sincere prayers and fasting during this festival can bring prosperity and fulfillment of wishes.

This year, Chaiti Chhath Puja will begin on April 1, 2025, and conclude on April 4, 2025. The four-day observance includes sacred rituals such as Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya.

What Lies Ahead?

With tempers flaring and the administration caught in the middle, Tinsukia remains on high alert. Whether authorities can strike a balance between maintaining order and respecting religious sentiments remains to be seen. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the next move—will tensions cool down, or is the town bracing for yet another showdown?

