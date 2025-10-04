How Responsible Were We Towards Zubeen When He Was Alive?

Zubeen Garg's death has put Assam into mourning. A cultural giant, his voice, work, and presence had defined the state's identity, but it is sadly evident that he was usually left alone as far as protection, support, and respect were concerned.

On the night of August 13, 2020, Zubeen was returning home from his studio when he was allegedly confronted by a group of unruly, intoxicated youths near Guwahati’s Ganeshguri flyover and Ganesh Mandir. An argument broke out, and had police not been present, the situation could have turned violent. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his remarks then, said that Zubeen should never have been pulled into politics or controversies, and that it was not just the job of the police to keep him safe — that duty rested with everyone in Assam. Those words ring all the more bitterly today.

Following Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore, all key suspects are now under legal supervision. However, the manner in which the investigation has been conducted has raised further concerns. Senior Advocate Santanu Borthakur noted that statements given before the police have already appeared in the media, casting doubt on the confidentiality of the probe. He stressed that investigations must be carried out discreetly and professionally, ensuring that evidence against the accused is properly established, with fast-tracked trials and strict punishments for those found guilty. Any attempts to delay or politicize the process, particularly during election periods, reflect questionable priorities and a lack of accountability.

Concurrently, the debate in the public arena over Zubeen's demise has been characterized by hearsay and unsubstantiated assertions. Manoj Kumar Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of a private television channel, was skeptical over recent revelations by Shekhar Goswami that Zubeen had been poisoned. In acknowledging that investigators might follow up on such assertions, Goswami assailed the controversial and one-sided comments as irrelevant and insensitive to the deceased artist. He reminded the public and the courts that unfounded accusations have the potential to damage the investigation and the reputation of a man who can't even defend himself.

It is to be noted that Zubeen Garg was not just a celebrity; he was a cultural ambassador of Assam who was renowned worldwide. He was entitled to protection, respect, and care — while he was alive and after his death. But moments like the 2020 attack, politicization of his image, and spreading rumours without any verification indicate a society and system that let him down.

As we weep for Zubeen, it is not sufficient to extol his art in tributes. We should ask ourselves how much ownership we had of him during his lifetime. Zubeen was owed better — protection, respect, and dignity commensurate with the sizeable contribution he made to Assam and the world.

Also Read: Singapore’s Lazarus Island: Beauty, Haunting, and the Questions Surrounding Zubeen Garg