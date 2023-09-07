IndiaVsBharat: Has Oppn Bloc’s Name Got Under Skin of Ruling Govt?

Following this, there has been a buzz in the media platforms that in the special parliamentary session slated to be held later this month, the central government will bring a fresh resolution to rename the name of the country from India to Bharat. But later, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar cleared the air around the G20 dinner invitation during a podcast with ANI stating, “India, that is Bharat. It is there in the constitution and I would like to invite everyone to read the constitution of India.” This means that no fresh resolution will be bought in the special session as Bharat is already the official name as stated in the constitution.