Is NDA Following Cong’s Pattern of Reducing LPG Gas Prices Ahead of Polls?

From the above figures, it is evident that the then government reduced the prices of cylinders four times before and during the Lok Sabha elections that was held in nine phases from April 7, 2014 to May 12, 2014. However, they had to face defeat at the hands of NDA as the people hoped for “Acche Din” to come. It is opinionated that the then government made the decision to reduce the prices as by then, they had realized that the power was slipping out of their hands.