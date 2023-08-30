Is NDA Following Cong’s Pattern of Reducing LPG Gas Prices Ahead of Polls?

Himadri Kalita
With only a few months left until the Lok Sabha Elections, the Centre has slashed the prices of cooking gas cylinders by Rs. 200 from August 30. This means, the cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs. 903.
However, it is noticed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is quite evidently following the pattern of the previous government i.e., Congress when it comes to wooing the public just as the general elections approaches.
When the Congress party was in power, the prices of cooking gas cylinders were made cheaper months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which was duly noticed in the year 2014, during which, the prices stood at Rs.1, 241 in January, Rs. 1,134 in February, Rs. 1080.5 in March, Rs. 980.5 in April and Rs. 928.5 in May.
From the above figures, it is evident that the then government reduced the prices of cylinders four times before and during the Lok Sabha elections that was held in nine phases from April 7, 2014 to May 12, 2014. However, they had to face defeat at the hands of NDA as the people hoped for “Acche Din” to come. It is opinionated that the then government made the decision to reduce the prices as by then, they had realized that the power was slipping out of their hands.
Meanwhile, in present times, it seems that the NDA government is also following the same pattern with that of the Congress’ as they also reduced the prices of cooking gas cylinders after a gradual increase of rates from December 2020.
It is quite evident how the NDA government is following the footsteps of its predecessor, with only one objective in mind - to woo the public and garner votes in what may be described as an election gimmick.
This reduction in price suggests that the NDA government is starting to realize that the people are no longer falling for such election tactics and as 2024 approaches fast, the voter’s inclination towards their opposition is becoming much more apparent – perhaps a second chance is in order?
Although several developmental projects have been implemented in the country, the socio-political scenario remains vaporous with the citizens slowly loosing their trust on the party who promised “Acche din” almost 10 years ago.
So now the question arises of whether we are continuing to fall for their election tactics or becoming more rationale before casting our votes?