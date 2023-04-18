Is Police To Be Blamed Entirely For Road Mishaps In Guwahati?

Since the day I have become a part of the media profession, I didn’t come across a single day without having to write a news report on an accident caused by careless drivers. The people who witness such incidents mostly say, “Where are the police? Why aren’t they doing their duty properly?”

After being a victim of a minor accident myself, I now know there’s nothing beyond lawful action and the spread of awareness that police can do.

On several occasions, while returning home or going for some work via Jalukbari, I have seen a magic van attempting to escape whenever a police vehicle appears to avoid the imposition of fines as they stopped their vehicles to pick up passengers at an unauthorized stoppage. While fleeing from police they hardly notice if anyone is there in front of their vehicle.

On the evening of April 17, as usual, I was heading home after getting off the bus at Jalukbari Bus Stop. I was walking on the side of the road towards the highway near Lachit Barphukan Park and was going to pass a parked magic van that stopped his vehicle to pick up passengers. When the driver saw a police vehicle coming from the other side crossing the road towards the highway, he attempted to flee like usual, however, in that process, he didn’t bother to notice that I was going to pass his vehicle to go on the side of the road.

He didn’t press the horn, due to which I was unaware of the vehicle's movement; the vehicle then hit me on my left hand. Even after hitting, the driver didn’t bother to hit the break of the vehicle. The driver was more focused on escaping from the police to avoid fines for parking at an unauthorized spot.

The police vehicle from whom he was attempting to flee saw him and chased his vehicle by overtaking him. He was then asked to get off the magic van so that lawful action could be taken against him.

It was only due to the police’s prompt action that he couldn’t flee. I was fortunate enough to not sustain any injury except a little pain following the incident.

After a while, the traffic police arrived at the scene and took the vehicle away to impose a fine on him for driving the vehicle dangerously.

After reaching home, I took to Twitter to let the higher officials know about the incident and how fatal it could have been if I was in front of the vehicle or if should I feel safe enough to walk through that road to head home.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh was quick enough to respond to my concern and ordered action against the driver.