“Jan-Nayak” Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Strikes a Chord in Bihar; Could Assam Be Next?

“Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor”. The slogan is growing louder across Bihar as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ cuts through villages, towns, and districts. The mood on the ground feels unlike anything seen in recent elections with swelling crowd and echoing cheers.

For many, it feels like a revolution, just like Mahatma Gandhi’s first Satyagraha in Bihar’s Champaran, which was a pivotal moment in the freedom movement. They believe they have found a voice against what they believe is a systematic assault on democracy by the BJP and the Election Commission.

People are beginning to call Rahul Gandhi a “jan-nayak,” a leader of the people, not just of a party. Every now and then, new clips flood social media: Gandhi walking shoulder-to-shoulder with opposition leaders, mobs of men and women shouting “Vote chor, gaddi chhod”, fiery speeches in which Gandhi openly accuses the Election Commission of siding with the BJP. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav hasn’t left his side since day one. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also joined in at one point.

A local reporter spoke to a supporter, who sarcasticly said: “Yaha ki jansankhya dekhiye… sabko pata chal raha hai kya hone ja raha hai (smiles)” (Look at the crowd here… everybody knows what’s about to happen).

The national media may have chosen to downplay the yatra, but in Bihar, the mood is hard to miss. On his show 'Mahaul Kya Hai', journalist Rajeev Ranjan recently spoke to people far away from INDIA bloc rallies-in markets, at tea stalls, on village roads. The responses were telling. A youth said bluntly, “Hum to Tejashwi ji aur Rahul Gandhi ji ko hi vote denge.” Behind him, cheers erupted. A group of youth cut off another man who tried defending Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, taunting him with “Paltu-Ram” and pointing out failures in education and jobs. There are more such instances who have shown similar support to the INDIA bloc, while pointing fingers at the persons currently in power.

Now, whether this all translates into votes remains to be seen, but Gandhi has, at least for the moment, tapped into a mood that feels bigger than Bihar. His accusations of voter fraud may have been ignored by much of the mainstream media, but people have noticed, and they are talking about it.

So Bihar votes in two months, and Assam, watching from afar, votes next year. Its not very hard to imagine Rahul Gandhi taking his ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ into Dibrugarh, Silchar, Nagaon, or any place for that matter. Congress workers have already tested the waters with a “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” rally in Dibrugarh. The groundwork, it seems, is quietly being laid.

The Bihar yatra ends today and Assam could very well be the next destination. This is be a calm before the storm for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the state is ripe for such politics. For Gandhi, this is quite a fertile ground. If voters in tea gardens feel ignored, or families lose names from rolls through SIR-like process in Bihar, the idea of a stolen vote will resonate deeply and Gandhi’s promise of “adhikar” (rights) may find listeners.

Moreover, there is always the alleged corruption including gir cow controversy, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) row continuing to haunt the ruling party. Eviction drives have also sparked anger far beyond those directly affected, stirring intellectuals, activists, and ordinary citizens alike. And then there are floods, every year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is ofcourse, no stranger to high-stakes politics and does not seem to be overly worried about Rahul Gandhi making strides. He knows that Rahul Gandhi will not suddenly just sweep Assam. The BJP’s organisational machinery in the state, its ideological pitch, and CM Sarma’s own sharp political instincts make them formidable.

But the real risk here lies in the shift of narrative. It is evident that Rahul is not attacking roads, bridges, or welfare schemes; he is attacking the fairness of the process itself. Once people start asking not “Who will win?” but “Will my vote even count?” the terrain changes. It is a narrative no government can easily fight with development promises.

In Bihar, the yatra’s strength is not just the number of people walking but the story it tells-of a united opposition, of leaders walking with the people, of voters demanding transperancy. If similar images come out of Assam like Rahul wading through flooded villages along with allies, sitting with evicted families, or sharing tea in labour lines, the story may begin to write itself.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi met with Makhana farmers in Bihar’s Katihar where he was seen entering the pond along with farmers and interacting with them. And now, these farmers and nearby villagers are praising the Congress MP for being “very grounded”. It’s a vivid example.

For the demoralised Assam Congress, such a march would be a morale booster. And as for the BJP, it would pose a different kind of risk. CM Sarma and his party will still enter 2026 as favourites, but the shield of invincibility might start to crack, if the narrative sways a little away from the usual Hindu-Muslim rhetoric.

Moreover, the Election Commission’s uneasy replies to Gandhi’s charges have added more fuel to the fire, appearing evasive at best, and incompetent at worst.

Politics, CM Sarma knows better than anyone, is about narrative. Bridges, roads, and welfare schemes matter, but so does the story people tell themselves about their power. And if Rahul Gandhi brings his yatra to Assam, the very narrative could well slip out of the Chief Minister’s grasp.

The question then will not be about BJP’s achievements in Assam, but whether every Assamese voter truly has a voice? And that, is something, Himanta Biswa Sarma should worry about the most.

