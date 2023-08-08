Manipur: The Great Exodus

An immediate effect of the unrest in Manipur was the exodus of people to other northeastern states, mostly to Assam. It is worth mentioning here that, Manipur came under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) rule after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. However, Assam and Meghalaya are still asking for it. With this being the prime reason, Assam has recently witnessed a huge influx of people from other northeastern states, mostly Manipur recently. Many people from Manipur and also other northeastern states are currently residing in various parts of Assam for educational purposes or seeking employment. In recent times, most of the hostels, PGs, and rented rooms in Guwahati and other parts of the state are seen filed with students or working women from tribal communities of other states. However, when we approached senior officials regarding the issue, they refrained from commenting on it. Therefore, we do not have official data which could provide the exact figures.