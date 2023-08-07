Manipur Violence: 42 SITs To Probe Cases Not Given To CBI

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Monday said that it proposes to pass an order that will see to the formation of 42 special investigation teams (SIT) to look into the cases of violence in Manipur which have not been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Cases have been transferred to the CBI, however, to ensure faith in the rule of law, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it is proposing to direct that there shall be five officers of the rank of at least deputy superintendent of police who will be brought into CBI from various states.
The apex court noted, "These officers will also be functioning within the four corners of the infrastructure and administrative structure of CBI. There will be 42 SITs looking at cases that have not been transferred to CBI."
It may be noted that the SITs are already probing those matters that were not transferred to the CBI and will be supervised by six DIG level officers brought from outside Manipur.
The SC said that it is contemplating the appointment of a committee of three former High Court judges to look into the investigation, relief, remedial measures, compensation, rehabilitation, etc.
The top court said, "The Committee of three former judges will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, and also comprise Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon." The IPS officer will supervise CBI investigations, added the SC.
Meanwhile, the former Mumbai Police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar will be assigned to supervise the overall prove. The Manipur director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh also appeared before the Supreme Court in pursuant of the court's order.
Manipur has been torn apart by ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3, this year after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes.