Mother’s Day- A Day to Pay Tribute to Unconditional Love of Maa

In this 21st century, we can see how children bring flowers, and gifts for their mothers to show how much they love and honour them. A few people even post pictures of their mothers on social media platforms. It is as if like became a trend to post their mother’s photo on social media or else the rest would feel that as they didn’t post a post that means they didn’t celebrate or love their mother. However, it is cannot be said that this is same in case of everyone as a few people genuinely do something nice for their mother.