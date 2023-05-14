Mother’s Day- A Day to Pay Tribute to Unconditional Love of Maa

Himadri Kalita
Everyone knows that a mother’s love is unconditional and pure. No love can be compared with that of a mother’s.
From the moment she conceives, a mother only gives and gives and also sacrifices a lot of things for her child.
To honour this day, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in most countries.
If we trace back history, Mother's Day was created by Anna Jarvis from Philadelphia in United States of America’s Pennsylvania, whose mother had organized women’s groups to encourage friendship and wellness. She conducted a memorial service in Grafton, West Virginia, on May 12, 1907, at her late mother's church. Within five years, almost all states observed the day, and in 1914, the then-US President, Woodrow Wilson, declared it a national holiday.
Even though Jarvis advocated wearing a white carnation as a tribute to one's mother, the tradition of wearing a red or pink carnation to represent a mother who is still alive or a white carnation to commemorate a mother who has passed away developed. With time, the day grew to include other people who played motherly roles, such as aunts and grandmothers.
However, what had initially been simply a day of honour mothers became associated with the sending of cards and the buying of presents. Jarvis spent the final years of her life attempting to abolish the holiday she had created in protest against its commercialization.
In this 21st century, we can see how children bring flowers, and gifts for their mothers to show how much they love and honour them. A few people even post pictures of their mothers on social media platforms. It is as if like became a trend to post their mother’s photo on social media or else the rest would feel that as they didn’t post a post that means they didn’t celebrate or love their mother. However, it is cannot be said that this is same in case of everyone as a few people genuinely do something nice for their mother.
Earlier famous poets used to dedicate poems to their mothers. Christina Rossetti’s “Sonnets are full of Love” is a tribute to her mother and the role she played in making her daughter the poet and the woman she has become. Rudyard Kipling’s “Mother of Mine” is a tribute to the fact that a mother no matter loves her child unconditionally. In his poem, he says that even if he were charged with some crime, his mother would still love him or if he had suffered some tragic misfortune, his mother would mourn him. Many such poems are there where they lovingly paid tribute to their mother.
A life without a mother is unimaginable. One who has lost their mother can feel this deep pain of loneliness.
A mother sacrifices that last piece of cake only to feed her child. She sacrifices to buy something costly only so she can provide her child good clothes and other necessary items.
Therefore, to honour the love of all mothers and to pay tribute to all the sacrifices they make for us, this day is celebrated.