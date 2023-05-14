Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood To Be Next CBI Director

Mr. Chowdhury submitted a dissent note against Mr. Sood’s name as he was not among the original panel of officers who were short-listed for the top CBI job.

Notably, Mr. Sood belongs to the 1986 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was appointed as the State DGP three years ago. He hails from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi. He was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure and be in office till May 2025 at least.

The CBI was on the lookout for a new director, as the tenure of current Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal nears its end. Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre and former Mumbai Police Commissioner, took over as the CBI Director on May 26, 2021, succeeding R.K. Shukla.