Fraudster Lured Women and Embezzled Lakhs, Arrested by Guwahati Police

Guwahati police have apprehended a notorious fraudster, Dipjyoti Bora, from Geetanagar in the city. Bora, a resident of Lahowal in Dibrugarh, had been deceiving multiple women under the pretense of romantic relationships, swindling them out of lakhs of rupees over an extended period.

Acting on intelligence, Bhangagarh police arrested Bora and seized four mobile phones from his possession. Investigations have revealed that he operated under multiple aliases, including Bitu Sen, to execute his fraudulent schemes. His primary targets were divorced women, whom he lured into financial scams.

One such victim reportedly lost Rs 22 lakh to Bora’s deceit. Authorities suspect that he had conned around 10 to 12 women using similar tactics. Additionally, police have seized an Alcazar vehicle bearing the registration number AS01FK 3237 from his possession.

The Bhangagarh police are continuing their investigation into the case to uncover further details about Bora’s fraudulent activities.