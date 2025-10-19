One Month On,Truth Yet to Surface on Zubeen Garg’s Death

A month has passed since the sudden and tragic demise of singing legend and Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg. Unfortunately, even after a month now, the state has been demanding answers and crying for justice for the singer who was revered like a God.

Following the news of his passing away on September 19, 2025, waves of grief swept the state, with Zubeen's fans and family members grappling with a void that defies simple description and that can never be filled.

When a state mourns its icons, those figures occupy a special place: they are voices for the many, and they carry their joy, pain, and identity. Zubeen was exactly that.

Demanding justice for Zubeen Garg feels heartbreaking. The pain of his absence grows stronger with the silence from the people in power, those who should be speaking up and taking action. Zubeen wasn’t just a singer; he was the voice, the emotion, and the pride of Assam. Now, seeing his name linked with a fight for justice feels like a betrayal of all the love he gave to his people.

Social media is now flooding with the #JusticeForZubeenGarg post. It has become a powerful wave of public emotion and frustration. Fans, friends and family are calling loudly for clarity and accountability in the investigation of what really happened. Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, have urged everyone to post the hashtag daily until the truth is uncovered.

The immediate effect of the Legend's death was a pause in normal cultural festivities. With the three-day state mourning, many public and private events were postponed or cancelled. But the impact went deeper: in the following weeks, several festivals and cultural programmes became tinged with sorrow.

A month after the tragedy, the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death remains ongoing and thorny. From early on, multiple FIRs were lodged in Assam, alleging negligence, criminal conspiracy and mismanagement of the outing in Singapore. A second autopsy was ordered by the Assam government due to public demand. Several people have been arrested and others are under investigation.

Major issues remain unresolved: the exact circumstances of his death - was it mere drowning, or something more? Why he appears to have been allowed to swim without adequate precautions despite prior health issues? How were responsibilities managed on the yacht?

For Assam, losing Zubeen Garg was more than the passing of an individual artist. He stood for a generation of Assamese cultural pride.

From the perspective of many fans and citizens, the investigation remains opaque: no final report, limited transparency, and the major suspects still outside full custody.

As the grief deepens and expectations rise, the fans and family of Zubeen stand united in their demand: justice may be delayed, but cannot and must not be denied.

