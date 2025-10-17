Assam Mourns, Politics Should Step Aside for #JusticeForZubeenGarg

Its been almost a month since Zubeen Da’s passing, and Assam continues to mourn the music legend. Calls for justice in his name have grown even louder, considering what happened at Baksa district jail on Wednesday. Amidst all this, one uncomfortable truth seems to stands out, that our beloved artists are increasingly being dragged into political battles.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika once gave Assam a voice that resonated across generations. Zubeen Garg carried that torch even further, touching hearts not just in Assam, but around the world. They sang for everyone, not for a party, or for any political agenda. Yet suddenly, their lives and legacies have now become fuel for partisan arguments.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s criticism of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s delayed visit to Guwahati after Zubeen Da’s passing is a case in point. CM Sarma called the delay “shocking” and implied it reflected a lack of respect. Comparisons were also made with the absence of Congress leaders during Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s funeral back in 2011. But social media and historical records tell a different story, that Rahul Gandhi had indeed visited Dr Hazarika’s residence to pay respects and coordinate rituals with the family. In other words, history is being selectively remembered to fit a political narrative that is desired.

Now it is not only the fault of the politicians, we the media, social commentary, and public discourse inevitably amplifly these debates. Even Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia felt compelled to clarify events from Zubeen Da’s past after the Chief Minister's unfounded claims, from minor disagreements with Asomiya Pratidin newspaper to details about the ‘Paanch Pandav’ programme which aired 12 years ago, not two (as CM described). The programme actually consisted of two separate episodes- one featuring Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury’s family, and the other Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta’s family, with Shyamkanu Mahanta participating in one of them.

There’s an old saying: “Repeat a lie often enough, and it becomes the truth.” The phrase might sound a bit cynical, but history, and even everyday life, including the actions of some of the top politicians, shows just how easily it can happen.

Artists like Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika have always been more than entertainers; they are the soul of Assam, our collective pride, identity, and memory. When politicians argue over who paid tribute first, who showed more respect, or who “loved” the artist more, they reduce these figures to instruments of their opwn political scoring, and the grief of the people is treated as a stage for partisan performance.

Do we need all this debacle at this point of juncture? Such debates can sometimes be important in a democracy, but it proves pale in comparison to honoring someone like Zubeen Da or Dr Bhupen Hazarika who have inspired millions, and will continue to do so.

We all know how narratives can shift over time, and the real issue can get lost in this maze that is slowly being constructed, piece by piece. Come what may, the call for #JusticeForZubeenGarg should not die out or get diluted as we have seen happen in the past with other important issues.

With that being said, people should also not take the law into their own hands. Instead, they should stay informed and follow the case closely, without creating chaos or unrest. Calls for justice for Zubeen Da should act as a constant reminder to the government and police that the public is vigilant, and watching every move.

