'One Piece' Trailer: Netflix's Live-Action Voyage Begins

In terms of characters, costumes, and settings, Netflix's One Piece adaptation remains faithful to the original manga. Seeing the vibrant world of One Piece brought to life in live-action may initially feel unusual, but the trailer suggests that the show has avoided some of the pitfalls common in anime adaptations. Season 1 of the show is expected to cover the East Blue Saga, with potential changes to the pacing and chronological order of the story. However, no major additions or removals appear to have been made, which is a promising first step for fans.