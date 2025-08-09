Pink Buses, Now a Memory: Guwahati’s Silent Loss Amid Lucknow’s Festival Ride Cheers

As Lucknow celebrates Raksha Bandhan by offering women free rides on all UPSRTC buses from August 8 to 10, Guwahati residents can’t help but remember the city’s own Pink Bus initiative — once hailed as a safe and convenient way for women and senior citizens to get around, now all but gone from the streets.

Lucknow’s Festival Transport Plan

This year, under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow is rolling out a free bus ride scheme for women, allowing each traveler to bring a companion along for the ride. To manage the expected rush, the administration has ordered:

Every bus in the fleet to be in operation.

Additional buses, including hired ones, to be deployed.

Breathalyzer tests for all drivers and conductors, ensuring sober and safe service.

Buses to pick up passengers not only at designated stops but also along the way.

Incentives for drivers and conductors who meet daily distance goals.

It’s a well-thought-out effort to keep transport accessible, safe, and efficient during the festival.

Guwahati’s Pink Buses: A Promise That Faded

Back in January 2021, Assam’s government introduced 25 Pink Buses, painted brightly to stand out, designed exclusively for women and senior citizens. It was seen as a step forward in public transport — a promise of safety and convenience.

But less than a year later, that fleet dwindled to just four buses running limited routes like Khanapara to Jalukbari. The Assam State Transport Corporation blamed low ridership. Meanwhile, the public has been left in the dark:

There was no official explanation for why most of the buses disappeared.

Many wonder if the buses were quietly repainted, scrapped, or simply taken off the roads.

For many women and elders, losing these buses meant losing a reliable, safe option for daily travel.

The Big Differences

Why such a gap between the two cities?

Lucknow’s municipal area is over ten times larger than Guwahati’s, at 2,528 sq km versus 216 sq km.

Lucknow, as the capital of a large state, enjoys more resources and better infrastructure.

Guwahati’s infamous traffic congestion and narrow, crowded roads likely made it tough to keep the Pink Bus scheme viable.

A New Direction for Guwahati

While the Pink Bus program has mostly disappeared, Guwahati has started rolling out 100 new Tata Ultra electric buses. Launched in January 2024, these buses bring:

Zero emissions and modern safety features like electronic stability control.

Air-conditioned comfort and easy boarding.

Energy-efficient operation for lower running costs.

Intelligent Transport Systems to streamline service.

But unlike the pink buses, these electric vehicles serve everyone, not specifically women or seniors, raising questions about whether Guwahati’s vulnerable commuters are still being left behind.

Bottom Line

Lucknow’s Raksha Bandhan free rides show how clear planning, safety focus, and extra resources can make public transport inclusive and reliable — especially during festivals. Guwahati’s Pink Bus experiment, by contrast, tells a story of lost promise, poor communication, and an unmet need.

The new electric buses are a step forward for Guwahati’s public transit, but without dedicated services for women and seniors, the city risks repeating old mistakes — letting vulnerable groups fall through the cracks again.

