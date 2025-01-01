Assam CM Flags Off 56 Electric Buses, Inaugurates New ISBT in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the first day of New Year 2025 by flagging off 56 new air-conditioned electric buses in Guwahati, furthering the state’s commitment to eco-friendly transportation.

In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Khanapara built at Rs 12 crore, aimed at improving regional connectivity and enhancing passenger convenience.

Announcing a significant shift in Guwahati’s public transport system, CM Sarma stated that diesel buses would be gradually replaced with electric alternatives in a phased manner in Guwahati.

The newly inaugurated ISBT is expected to significantly ease travel for passengers, particularly those commuting to and from Upper Assam. The addition of electric buses to Guwahati’s fleet represents a decisive step towards a greener and more sustainable public transport system.

Sharing the developments on social media platform ‘X,’ the Chief Minister wrote, “To realise our vision of a public transport fleet entirely run by renewable energy, I flagged off 56 new Electric Buses adding to our existing fleet of 200 such buses in Guwahati & taking the total number to 256. These buses ensure public convenience & environmental protection.”

“To ensure convenience for passengers travelling via bus to and from Guwahati, I also dedicated a new ISBT in Khanapara which will immensely help travellers, especially those of Upper Assam. Built at a cost of ₹12cr, it prioritises passenger amenities with a host of features.”