As a non political observer, it is important to recognize the complexity surrounding the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. While acknowledging the political motives behind BJP’s involvement, it is equally important to appreciate that the deep cultural and religious significance attached to the temple for a significant portion of the Indian population. A subtle understanding involves recognizing both perspectives appreciating the preservation of cultural heritage and respecting diverse viewpoints. This approach aims to promote understanding and unity, focusing on shared cultural heritage that connects people and limiting political divides. Encouraging transparent communication can contribute to more harmonious resolutions that respect the multifaceted nature of this complex issue.