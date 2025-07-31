Ranger Sangeeta Sinha Defends Assam Land, Faces Assault – What Will Govt Do Now?

On a day the world pauses to honour the courage and sacrifice of forest rangers, Assam found its own symbol of defiant bravery in Ranger Sangeeta Rani Sinha. On July 30, she stood not just between trees and trespassers, but between the State and a calculated cross-border conspiracy.

The events unfolded in the volatile Garbhanga Reserve Forest, a stretch of eco-sensitive land nestled along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Long exploited as a grey zone of jurisdictional ambiguity, Garbhanga is home to various tribal communities, including Karbi and Garo residents — many of whom have been drawn into the political crosshairs of an interstate land dispute.

Ranger Sinha, posted at the South Guwahati Division’s Lokhra Range since October 2024, received intelligence about a meeting being planned by locals in Amring and Sangma Nagar. The purpose of the meeting? Nothing short of geopolitical sabotage — to pass a resolution for the area’s inclusion into Meghalaya. The gravity of this was not lost on her.

Acting swiftly, she and her team moved to intercept the meeting before it could gather momentum. Two vehicles, one of them reportedly carrying a Chief Executive Member from Meghalaya, were halted and turned back after being denied permission to enter Assam’s forest territory.

But it didn’t end there. Sinha proceeded to the site, determined to gather evidence and question the organisers. What happened next was not just an attack on a government officer — it was an attack on the idea of the Indian State functioning within its own borders.

A local man named Nareshwar Tumung — identified as a key instigator of anti-Assam sentiment — assaulted Sinha when she attempted to inquire into the gathering’s intent. Later, when he was detained for questioning, his wife arrived with a 20-person mob. What followed was chaos — forest guards were beaten, Sinha herself was attacked, all for trying to uphold the law.

Let that sink in: an Assam forest ranger was physically assaulted inside her own office premises by a politically motivated mob, while preventing what amounts to a land-grab camouflaged as a community meeting.

Yet in the face of violence, Sinha didn’t retreat. She filed an FIR (Gorchuk PS GD Entry No. 39, dated 30/07/2025), informed her seniors, and stood by her decisions. Her message was unwavering: “As long as I’m here, not an inch of Assam’s forests will be ceded to anyone.”

This is more than a forest department incident. It’s a sobering alarm bell. What played out in Garbhanga is a symptom of a deeper malaise — the systematic erosion of Assam’s territorial authority in sensitive border zones through religious conversion, illegal land transactions, and misinformation campaigns.

Nareshwar Tumung, for instance, is reportedly involved in selling forest land under the pretext that it belongs to Meghalaya, converting Karbi villagers to Christianity with external influence, and running illegal institutions within protected forest areas — some of which were recently demolished. His case isn’t an outlier; it is a warning.

Sangeeta Rani Sinha's actions prevented a possible escalation. Her courage on the eve of World Ranger Day is not just inspiring — it is instructive. She didn’t just do her job. She reminded us what it means to wear the uniform in a time of creeping lawlessness and silent encroachments.

But applause alone will not suffice. The Assam government and the forest department must respond decisively. Arrests must follow. Investigations must go deep. Borders must be guarded — not just by police, but by political will.

If we allow incidents like this to be dismissed as local skirmishes, we send a dangerous signal — that the state will look away even when its own officers are attacked for doing their duty. That cannot stand.

On this World Ranger Day, Assam must ask itself: Will we protect those who protect our forests? Will we back officers like Sangeeta Rani Sinha not just with slogans, but with systems that punish violators and shield our front-line defenders?

Because if we fail to do so, next time, the forest line may be redrawn — and not just on a map.

