RSS at 100: A Century of Influence, Transformation, and Debate

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary in 2025, it stands as one of India’s most influential and debated organizations. Founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS has transformed from a small cadre-based movement into a powerful socio-political force. While its supporters hail it as the guardian of Indian cultural nationalism, its critics argue that it has played a divisive role in the country’s pluralistic fabric.

The Birth of an Ideology (1925-1947)

The RSS was born in colonial India, at a time when nationalist sentiments were rising. Hedgewar envisioned an organization that would instill discipline, unity, and a strong Hindu identity among Indians. Through daily shakhas (training sessions), it cultivated a sense of ideological commitment among its volunteers.

During the freedom struggle, the RSS remained focused on societal organization rather than active participation in movements like the Quit India Movement. However, after independence, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse, a former RSS member, led to its first ban. Though the organization denied involvement, it faced significant scrutiny and had to restructure its operations.

Post-Independence Growth and Challenges (1948-1975)

Despite early setbacks, the RSS expanded rapidly under the leadership of M.S. Golwalkar. It launched several affiliates to widen its reach:

Vishva Hindu Parishad (1964): Focused on Hindu religious unity and temple activism.

Focused on Hindu religious unity and temple activism. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP): A student-wing that gained stronghold in universities.

During the Emergency (1975-77) imposed by Indira Gandhi, the RSS was banned again, with thousands of its members imprisoned. However, this period reinforced its anti-Congress stance, which would later benefit its political influence.

The Rise of Hindutva Politics (1980-1992)

The 1980s saw the RSS’s ideology gaining mainstream traction, especially with the BJP’s rise and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which demanded the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 led to nationwide unrest and another ban on the RSS.

While the movement was controversial, it successfully propelled Hindutva politics into the national discourse, setting the stage for the BJP’s expansion.

Political Ascendancy and Consolidation (1993-2014)

Despite facing opposition, the RSS continued to influence Indian politics and governance. The BJP’s rise to power in 1998 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee saw a mix of governance and ideological restraint. However, events like the 2002 Gujarat riots once again brought the RSS into the spotlight, with allegations of communal bias.

By the 2010s, the RSS had strengthened its influence within the BJP, supporting Narendra Modi’s rise as the party’s leader. Modi, a lifelong RSS member, became Prime Minister in 2014, bringing many of the RSS’s long-standing ideological goals closer to governance.

RSS in the Modi Era (2014-2025)

Under Modi’s leadership, key policies aligned with the RSS’s vision:

2019 Abrogation of Article 370: Ending Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, a decades-old demand of the RSS.

Ending Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, a decades-old demand of the RSS. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA): Viewed by critics as discriminatory but supported by the RSS for prioritizing Hindu refugees.

Viewed by critics as discriminatory but supported by the RSS for prioritizing Hindu refugees. Ram Temple Construction (2024): A historic moment fulfilling the goals of the 1990s movement.

While the RSS has seen significant success in shaping policy, it has also faced criticism for its perceived role in religious polarization. However, under Mohan Bhagwat’s leadership, the organization has attempted to soften its image by addressing caste issues and engaging with diverse communities.

Journey Ahead: Evolution or Resistance?

As the RSS steps into its second century, it faces a crucial test: Will it continue to shape India’s future through governance and grassroots mobilization, or will it need to evolve in response to an increasingly diverse and globalized India?

Its supporters argue that the RSS remains the guardian of Indian heritage, ensuring cultural continuity in a rapidly changing world. Its critics, however, contend that it must adopt a more inclusive nationalism that respects India’s pluralism.

One thing is certain—the RSS at 100 is not just a milestone for the organization, but a reflection of India’s ideological transformation over the last century. Whether it continues to be a dominant force or faces resistance in the coming years remains a compelling question.