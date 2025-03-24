Assam CM Boasts Crackdown on Corruption, Cattle Smuggling & Illegal Mining

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the Assam assembly, highlighting key developments under his government while questioning the previous Congress regime on issues such as cattle smuggling, corruption, and illegal trade, particularly in coal and betel nuts.

The Chief Minister asserted that under BJP rule, 4,300 arrests have been made in cattle smuggling cases, compared to just 77 arrests during the Congress era. He also stated that not a single illegal cow enters Assam from West Bengal today.

On coal-related crimes, Sarma pointed out that between 2010 and 2015, no one was arrested under the Congress government, whereas since 2016, BJP’s administration has seized 3.03 lakh metric tons of illegal coal and arrested 228 individuals. Addressing the issue of illegal mining, he admitted, “Initially, I did not know that Rat Hole mining was illegal.”

The Chief Minister claimed that Assam Police remains strong despite efforts to weaken it, leading to a decline in rape cases in the state. He revealed that while only 13 government employees were arrested for corruption between 2011 and 2015, the BJP government has so far arrested 242 corrupt officials. He also declared that transfers and postings are now corruption-free, even though this has politically harmed the BJP. Further, he announced that in May, 8,000 new transfers and postings would take place in Assam.

Speaking on wildlife conservation, the CM stated that rhino poaching has been stopped, adding that a single rhino is valued at around ₹10 crore. He criticized Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, claiming that when asked about rhino killings, Hussain showed a ‘blue file’ but did not disclose its contents.

Regarding industrial development, Sarma emphasized that betel nut processing will now take place within Assam, which will put an end to the betel nut syndicate. Three companies have already signed MoUs with the state government to set up processing units.

The Chief Minister also announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the family of a deceased worker in Umrangso and assured that the government would abide by the ruling of Justice Anima Hazarika’s committee.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar called for shutting down the betel nut syndicate following Sarma’s speech. In response, the Chief Minister challenged the CPI(M) leader to provide all names in writing, assuring an investigation but adding, “I don’t know where the investigation will lead.”

