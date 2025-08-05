Sarupathar Mob Assault: Will The Powerful Face Investigation for Fair Justice?

In a case that has shaken the conscience of people, two minor boys were subjected to brutal mob assault and inhumane torture in the Gelabil area of Golaghat district’s Sarupathar constituency on August 1. The incident has not only triggered public outrage but also exposed disturbing political links and alleged protection of the accused.

The August 1 Horror

According to sources, the two teenage boys, residents of Rengma Grant and Dighalganja were dragged out, beaten mercilessly, and humiliated by a group of vigilantes, allegedly led by Ranjit Shreshtha and Shashank Shreshtha, both believed to be influential figures in the region with ties to the ruling party. According to eyewitness accounts, the victims were not only assaulted but were also tortured with salt and chili water, an archaic and degrading method often associated with custodial abuse. One of the boys sustained critical injuries and has since been shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical care, while the other is under treatment at Golaghat Civil Hospital.

Is This Just Another Case of Power Shielding the Guilty?

The prime accused, Ranjit and Shashank Shreshtha, have been allegedly absconding since the incident. Crucially, their brother, Raju Shreshtha, a BJP functionary, was named as one of the key conspirators. Under mounting pressure, Raju surrendered before Barpathar Police at 2 AM on August 3, a significant breakthrough but one that raises more questions than it answers.

The accused’s political connections, one being a local All Assam Students' Union (AASU) unit president and the other a BJP affiliate, have raised alarms about potential interference and delayed action by the police in the initial hours following the assault.

Sarupathar MLA’s Visit Amid Outrage

Amid growing public anger, Sarupathar BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan visited the victims’ families on August 4. He met residents at Rengma Grant, enquired about the victims’ condition, and assured that “no one, regardless of their political proximity, will escape the law.”

But these assurances have done little to calm the nerves of the local populace, who fear a possible cover-up given the accused’s influence.

Main Culprits Still at Large

So far, police have arrested six people, including three fresh arrests on August 4: Hemanta Bora, Purabi Bora, and Sushila Bora. Among them are two women allegedly involved in the mob assault. Police sources confirmed that the latest arrests were the result of a special late-night operation, and more arrests are expected.

Still, the main perpetrators remain absconding, despite being publicly named and widely known in the area. This glaring gap in the police’s progress has only deepened suspicions of deliberate delay or complicity.

When Violence Hides Behind Morality

This is not the first time Assam has witnessed mob violence under the guise of moral policing. But what makes the Gelabil incident especially troubling is the targeting of minors and the alleged involvement of politically connected individuals, which raises systemic questions about law enforcement, political patronage, and justice delivery.

If minors are not safe from vigilante mobs, and if justice is slowed by political entanglements, what message does that send to the people of Assam?

Questions That Still Demand Answers

Will the Shreshtha brothers be arrested, or will they escape justice under the shadow of their political links?

Will the victims’ families receive protection and long-term support, or will they be silenced by fear and pressure?

Are local police acting independently, or under external influence?

The BJP-led Assam government is under mounting pressure to deliver swift and impartial action. The coming days will determine not only the fate of the victims but also public faith in the state's criminal justice system.

