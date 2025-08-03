BJP Leader Raju Shreshtha Surrenders in Sarupathar Moral Policing Case

Breaking his silence amid a spiraling moral policing scandal, BJP leader Raju Shreshtha surrendered before Barpathar Police at 2 AM Sunday, marking a critical turn in the Gelabil case that has shaken Assam.

Raju Shreshtha, identified as the prime accused in the brutal assault on two minors in Sarupathar’s Gelabil area, turned himself in after days of evading arrest. His surrender comes amid mounting public outrage and pressure on authorities to deliver swift justice.

Following the surrender, police formally took him into custody—an important breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the mob violence that drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups, civil society, and political leaders alike.

Despite this progress, Shreshta’s two brothers—Ranjit Shreshtha and Shashank Shreshtha—who are also key accused in the case, remain at large. Police operations are ongoing to trace and arrest them.

Just a day earlier, police had arrested Kamal Gogoi, another individual allegedly involved in the incident. He is accused of directly participating in the physical assault of the two minors.

The incident occurred earlier this week when a group of men publicly thrashed two minors in the Gelabil area, allegedly in the name of “moral policing.” Shocking videos of the assault quickly went viral, triggering a firestorm across the state.