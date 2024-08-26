Shakib Al Hasan's Legacy: Records, Controversy, and a Historic Win in Rawalpindi

Russell Aditya (Bangladesh) and Prasenjit Deb (Guwahati, Assam)
Though cricket in Bangladesh has a long history, its international journey truly began in Carlsberg 1997 ICC Trophy when the Akram Khan- Naimur Rahman Durjoy- Minhajul Abedin - Hasibul Hossain Shanto -led team won the ICC Trophy.
This victory gave Bangladesh its first chance to participate in the Cricket World Cup and earned them ODI status. Since then, the next generation of cricketers, including the likes of Mohammad Ashraful, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, and Mahmudullah also known as Riyad, helped Bangladesh achieve Test status and cement their place as a competitive team, especially in ODIs.
However, the team has struggled to rise above average standards in T20s, and their performance in Tests has been inconsistent. Despite sporadic victories, a lack of consistency has made their wins seem more like rare miracles than routine achievements.
Among the brightest stars in Bangladesh's cricketing journey is Shakib Al Hasan. A left-handed all-rounder who has excelled in all three formats of the game, Shakib has cemented his place in cricketing history. His performance has brought him close to being recognized as one of the greatest all-rounders the world has ever seen. With time, Shakib has accumulated many records, and his name now stands alongside some of the sport's legends.
In the recently concluded Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan on August 25, 2024, Shakib etched his name into the record books once again. By dismissing Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique, Shakib became the highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in international cricket, surpassing New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori. Shakib, who now holds 707 international wickets, left behind Vettori’s remarkable tally of 705 wickets across all formats.
The match itself was historic for Bangladesh, with Mushfiqur Rahim playing a crucial role behind the scenes and bowlers like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib contributing significantly to the victory. By the end of the fourth day, a draw seemed the most likely outcome. However, on the fifth and final day, Bangladesh’s bowlers, particularly Shakib, turned the tide. His crucial dismissals of Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique were pivotal in dismantling Pakistan’s hopes of a victory.
While this record will forever immortalize Shakib in cricket’s history, another aspect has cast a shadow over his achievements. Shakib was named as the 28th accused in a murder case filed at the Adabor Police Station in Dhaka, just as he set his world record. The charges, however, have raised eyebrows, with many questioning their legitimacy. Shakib, widely believed to be innocent, became entangled in the case after being elected as an MP on the Awami League ticket during the last national elections. For many, this represents a case of political vendetta rather than actual culpability.
Despite this controversy, Shakib Al Hasan's legacy in cricket is undeniable. His journey from a promising talent to a record-breaking all-rounder is nothing short of extraordinary. Although records are made to be broken, Shakib’s name will remain etched in history—not just for his remarkable cricketing achievements, but also for the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his involvement in a murder case.
As a nation that has produced such a remarkable player, Bangladesh should continue to celebrate Shakib’s achievements rather than attempt to tarnish his legacy. His contributions to Bangladesh cricket are immense, and his records will serve as a benchmark for future generations of cricketers.