Bangladesh Makes History with First-Ever Test Victory Over Pakistan

Bangladesh has etched its name in cricket history by securing its first-ever Test victory against Pakistan, triumphing by 10 wickets in the opening match of their series.
This landmark win marks a significant achievement for the Tigers, who had previously faced Pakistan 14 times, enduring 12 defeats and managing just one draw.
The victory not only serves as a historic milestone but also propels Bangladesh to a prominent position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. With this win, Bangladesh has leapfrogged both Pakistan and South Africa, moving into sixth place with a point percentage of 40%, tied with Sri Lanka. Conversely, Pakistan has dropped to eighth place with a point percentage of 30.56%.
The match, which began with a damp start due to a wet outfield, quickly turned into an exhilarating contest. Despite only managing 41 overs on the first day, Bangladesh made a strong impact by taking four crucial wickets.
On Day 2, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel delivered remarkable performances, each scoring a century to rescue their team. Rizwan, in particular, played a grueling innings, remaining unbeaten at 171 as Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.
Bangladesh’s response saw standout performances from Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadman Islam (93), who made Pakistan toil throughout Day 4. Both players came agonizingly close to milestones but ultimately fell short.
Starting Day 5 with a narrow lead, Pakistan’s innings collapsed to just 146 runs, with Rizwan providing the lone resistance with a valiant half-century. Bangladesh's spinners were exceptional, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz claiming four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.
Needing just 30 runs for a historic win, Bangladesh achieved the target in under seven overs without losing a wicket, sealing a momentous victory and setting a new benchmark for their cricketing achievements.