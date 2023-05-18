"The Kerala Story": Exploring Extremism, Religion, and Realities

Although each and every character in the movie aced their dialogue delivery, the writing by Suryapal Singh, Sudipto Sen, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah in 'The Kerala Story' is a bit disappointing. While the story attempts to be thrilling, it falls short due to its flawed perspective. In spite of the fact that the film claims to be based on real-life incidents, the writer’s narrow focus on highlighting the negatives of one particular religion undermines the overall portrayal. It would have been more balanced and impactful if the writers had included Muslim characters who not only opposed the heinous crimes within their community but also displayed acts of goodness.