UPPL Sets Clear Boundaries Ahead of BTC Polls, But Keeps Doors Open for Hagrama

With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election drawing closer, the political scene in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is becoming uncertain. At the centre of this changing scenario are the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Advertisment

At an awareness rally in Rowta's Panbari, the UPPL made its position clear: it opposes communal politics and is open to new political alignments. UPPL General Secretary Raju Narzary delivered a fiery speech defending regional rights and took aim at the BJP, the BPF, and outside political interference.

“UPPL will never allow any party to divide the Bodo region through Hindu-Muslim politics. We have sacrificed a lot to bring peace here,” Narzary said, strongly rejecting the communal agenda seen in many states and national elections.

He also issued a strong warning: “If the UPPL steps away from BTR now, no other party will be able to survive here. They’ll have to leave.”

Narzary further alleged that the current BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro is being controlled by the BJP. "The coalition government has burdened Pramod Boro with too many responsibilties. With a lot of stress, he can’t make even make independent decisions. His hands are tied," he said.

This marks a strategic move by the UPPL, by distancing itself from the current government’s failures, it is trying to present itself as a more effective and independent force if freed from BJP’s control.

Hagrama: A Foe, or Future Ally?

One of the most interesting developments is the UPPL’s shifting approach toward BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary. Once rivals, they are now being discussed as possible allies.

Narzary said, “If Hagrama Mohilary has truly changed, he should come forward officially. We are open to talks. In politics, chemistry is eqaually important with maths. Only having the knowledge of maths will not do. All problems are surfacing because he knows the maths but not understandng the chemistry.” The offer was clear, but cautious.

Narzary also asserted that the party will win with 25 seats in the upcming polls. "We will form government by winning 25 seats. Mark my words."

However, not everyone in UPPL is ready to forgive. BTC Executive Member Ranjit Basumatary didn’t hold back. “You can trust a venomous snake, but not Hagrama Mohilary,” he said, a quote that quickly spread across social media.

Despite the harsh words, Basumatary acknowledged that many BPF leaders favour an alliance. “90% of their leaders want it, but Hagrama doesn’t. Pramod Boro proposed it earlier, but Hagrama called it a drama. If he’s serious, let him give it in writing. We won’t trust just words,” he said.

Alliance on Cards?

Why this mixed response? The answer lies in the changing political math in BTR. With the BJP trying to expand its hold and the BPF aiming for a comeback, the UPPL can’t afford to fight too many battles at once.

Former BTC Deputy Chief and UPPL leader Kampa Borgoyari offered a balanced view: “There’s no wrong time to do the right thing. If Hagrama comes forward, the alliance can still happen.”

This shows the real strategy behind the fiery speeches. While the UPPL wants to look strong and independent, it is also keeping the door open for alliances, but on its own terms.

The UPPL is shaping its campaign around two main ideas: standing firm against communal politics and claiming to be the only regional force that can govern without outside control, while still being open to reconciliation with old rivals, if it helps win.

In Bodoland’s tense political arena, this balancing act may decide who wins the upcoming BTC elections.

ALSO READ: BTC Politics in Flux — BPF’s Comeback Bid, UPPL’s Confidence, and BJP’s Firefighting