BTC Politics in Flux — BPF’s Comeback Bid, UPPL’s Confidence, and BJP’s Firefighting

As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election drums grow louder, political tensions in Assam’s western frontier are beginning to echo across party lines and ideological divides. With three distinct events unfolding on the same day — BPF’s 90th Central Working Committee meeting in Barama and Mushalpur, UPPL leader UG Brahma’s candid remarks at a literary event in Rowta, and BJP minister Pijush Hazarika’s biting attack on Akhil Gogoi in Udalguri — one thing is clear: the battle for BTR is no longer confined to the council's periphery. It is rapidly becoming a litmus test for every stakeholder, from regional satraps to state-level players.

BPF’s Roar: A Comeback in the Making?

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), once the unchallenged ruler of the BTC, is aiming for a dramatic return. Former Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, speaking at the CWC meetings, exuded old-school confidence: “We will win 30 seats on our own.” The declaration wasn’t just bravado; it was a signal — the BPF doesn’t intend to play second fiddle in any future equation, alliance or otherwise.

But Mohilary wasn’t done. He took a direct swipe at UPPL and its leader Pramod Boro, mocking talks of unity while sarcastically brushing aside the idea of a BPF-UPPL merger. The barb carried weight — not because it was new, but because it came at a time when the BPF itself is attempting to rebuild its lost base.

Adding to the drama, Mohilary scoffed at Akhil Gogoi, branding him as an "Upper Assam leader with no work in Lower Assam," and categorically denied any alliance with Naba Sarania’s GSP. These remarks were not mere throwaways — they were calculated moves to reassert BPF’s ideological and geographical space in the Bodo heartland.

UG Brahma: The Poet Between Two Parties

While Hagrama sharpened his sword, former Rajya Sabha MP and current Assam minister UG Brahma chose a softer venue — a literary meet — to drop what could well be a political bombshell. “If BPF and UPPL unite, no one will be happier than me,” he mused.

It was a statement laced with sentiment, yet far from hollow. Brahma is perhaps the only leader who straddles both the BPF and UPPL legacy — having been associated with the formation of both. His longing for unity, though poetic, reveals an uncomfortable truth: the Bodo political space remains deeply fragmented. Brahma knows that in a divided house, the BJP is the real beneficiary — a fact not lost on either party.

Interestingly, Brahma didn’t pull punches when assessing the current landscape either. “BPF had a successful past, but there’s no chance of their return,” he declared. He also dismissed the Congress as irrelevant and made it clear that the BJP’s claim over BTR remains questionable. His message? The UPPL is here to stay — with or without alliances.

BJP’s Fireline: Hazarika vs. Akhil Gogoi

As regional parties bicker over territory and legitimacy, the BJP — though outwardly silent in BTC — finds itself embroiled in a war of words thanks to Akhil Gogoi’s explosive rhetoric.

The Raijor Dal chief, speaking at a joining programme in Tongla, accused the BJP of weaponising eviction and warned of “a bloody environment” if the saffron party gains ground in BTC. His words were enough to trigger a forceful rebuttal from Minister Pijush Hazarika the very next day.

“Akhil Gogoi wants Assam to be handed over to doubtful citizens,” Hazarika shot back, accusing Gogoi of stoking fear and misrepresenting the BJP’s peace efforts. His tone was sharp, his words sharper. “We bring peace; Gogoi only speaks nonsense,” he added, reflecting the ruling party’s growing unease with Gogoi’s inroads into BTR’s political conversation.

With Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slated to address 6,000 party workers in Mudaibari on August 2, the BJP is clearly in campaign mode. But Hazarika’s urgent rebuttal suggests that Akhil Gogoi’s provocations have touched a nerve.

The Road to 2025: Fragmentation or Realignment?

The political theatre in the Bodoland Territorial Region is quickly shaping into a battleground of egos, legacies, and loyalties. Hagrama Mohilary’s BPF is striving for relevance; Promod Boro’s UPPL is defending its turf; UG Brahma is calling for unity laced with nostalgia; Akhil Gogoi is disrupting from the fringes; and the BJP is balancing act and aggression in equal measure.

But behind the cacophony lies a deeper question: will the Bodo electorate reward old promises or seek new leadership? Will unity emerge from the ashes of rivalry? And can the BJP script a win without becoming the face of division?

As August approaches and rallies intensify, one thing is certain — BTC is no longer a regional contest. It’s a microcosm of Assam’s larger political churn, and every party now has more at stake than just seats. They’re fighting for identity, legitimacy, and survival.

For Pratidin Time, this is an evolving political landscape worth watching — where every remark, every byte, and every meeting holds the potential to reshape the future of Bodo politics.

