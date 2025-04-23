Who Let the Killers In? Pahalgam Bloodbath Sparks Questions Over Security Lapses

In one of the deadliest strikes in recent years, terror returned to haunt the Kashmir Valley as heavily armed militants unleashed a brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, leaving 26 dead, including two foreigners and two locals, and injuring dozens more. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy backed by Pakistan, has reportedly claimed responsibility.

The attack, which has stunned the nation, has also shredded the government’s long-held claim of "normalcy" in the region. Gunfire rang through what was supposed to be a haven for holidaymakers, turning scenic landscapes into killing fields.

Blood on the Valley's Hands

The victims, part of a family group from Kanpur, were among many who believed Kashmir was finally safe to explore again. One of the deceased was 31-year-old businessman Shubham Dwivedi, who had recently married and was vacationing with his wife and relatives. In a chilling account, relatives revealed that Shubham’s wife learned of his death through a phone call—an ordinary moment torn apart by extraordinary violence.

“They Are Not Human”: Politicians Lash Out

A visibly shaken Chief Minister Omar Abdullah denounced the attackers as “animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt,” expressing shock at the massacre. “This attack on our visitors is an abomination. No words of condemnation are enough,” he stated, cutting short his engagements to rush back to Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, acting on direct orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is en route to the Valley to take stock and chair a high-level security meeting. “The perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will pay a heavy price,” promised Shah, who also confirmed that intensified anti-terror operations have already begun.

‘Normalcy’ Under Fire

As the bodies pile up, Opposition leaders are not holding back. Rahul Gandhi called out the Centre’s “hollow claims” about peace in Kashmir. “The government must take responsibility. We demand real action, not rhetoric,” he said. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labeled the targeted killings “a blot on humanity,” stressing that India’s national security cannot be compromised.

High Alert, Helplines Activated

With tourists terrified and families desperate for updates, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a 24/7 emergency helpline. Special control rooms have been set up in Anantnag and Srinagar. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed vengeance: “The nation’s blood is boiling. We will not rest until every last terrorist is neutralized.”

Who Let Them In?

As questions swirl over the breach, security officials are probing whether the assailants infiltrated from the Kishtwar region, using backdoor routes through Kokernag to reach Baisaran. This raises serious alarms about possible intelligence lapses, cross-border logistics, and failure in tracking militant movement.

The Unanswered Question

How did this happen under the nose of the security grid? If the Valley was secure, how did 26 civilians, including newlyweds and foreigners, fall prey to what appears to be a meticulously coordinated ambush?

As smoke clears from the valley, what remains is not just grief—but rage. Grief for lives lost, rage at promises broken.

The message from the nation is loud and clear: Enough is enough. The time for mourning is now—but the time for accountability has arrived.

