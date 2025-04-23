Kashmir Bandh Called on Wednesday to Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26 Tourists

In the wake of one of the deadliestterror attacks in Kashmir in recent years, valley-based business and travel trade associations have announced a complete shutdown on Wednesday to protest the brutal killing of 26 tourists in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The attack, which also left several others critically injured—including foreign nationals—has sent shockwaves across the country, with widespread condemnation pouring in from various quarters. The incident is being viewed as a deliberate attempt to derail peace and disrupt the region’s growing tourism industry.

The Kashmir Bandh call has been jointly issued by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK), Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC), All Travel Associations, transporters, restaurant owners, and several civil society groups.

Tariq Rashid Ghani, President of the CCIK, confirmed the shutdown call and expressed deep anguish over the incident. “We have called for Kashmir Bandh on April 23, i.e., Wednesday, against this barbaric act of violence,” Ghani said in a statement. He added that the bandh is a unified stand to mourn the loss of innocent lives and to send a strong message against terrorism.

All major business establishments, transport services, hotels, restaurants, and tourism-related services are expected to remain closed as a mark of protest and solidarity with the victims.

The attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, has struck a heavy blow to the tourism sector, which has been gradually recovering over the past few years. “This is not just an attack on people but also on Kashmir’s economy and its image as a peaceful travel destination,” Ghani remarked.

A press conference has been scheduled for Wednesday at Radisson Collection to further outline the collective stance of the Valley's business and tourism stakeholders and to demand stringent measures to ensure the safety of visitors and locals alike.

Security has been heightened across the region in response to the attack, and investigations are currently underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

