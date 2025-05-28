Will BJP’s Solo Bid, Alliance Uncertainty Reshape BTR's Political Map?

As the countdown to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections begins, political temperatures are rising in Assam's Bodo heartland, with the major players—BJP, UPPL, and Congress—signaling distinct strategies. At the center of the unfolding dynamics is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has declared its intention to contest all 40 council constituencies, a move that is setting the stage for a direct confrontation with both its existing ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the opposition Congress, which aims to emerge as a decisive force or 'kingmaker' in the council.

Advertisment

UPPL Balances Alliance Amid BJP's Huge Push

Despite the BJP’s unilateral declaration, its current ally in the BTC, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), remains diplomatically inclined toward maintaining the partnership. Deputy Chief Executive Member of the BTC and senior UPPL leader Gobinda Chandra Basumatary has hinted at continued cooperation with the BJP, as long as the “Mission BTR” remains uncompromised.

UPPL Trashes BPF's Revival Dreams, Highlights Mass Defections

This nuanced positioning contrasts sharply with the confrontational rhetoric directed at the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). Once a dominant force, the BPF is now the subject of dismissive critiques by UPPL leadership. Gobinda Basumatary categorically stated that Hagrama Mohilary’s ambition to reclaim the BTC is nothing but a "daydream”, citing mass defections of BPF councillors and a significant erosion of its organizational base in core districts. His message was clear: the BPF has lost both manpower and relevance, while the UPPL is consolidating its position as the dominant regional force. He pointed out that out of the 17 councillors that the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) once held, only 9 remain as the rest have defected.

Congress Eyes Revival Through Grassroots Reconnection

In another corner of the political landscape, the Congress party is attempting a revival through a grassroots-centric strategy. The Congress is currently reviewing candidates for most BTC constituencies and intends to field its own candidates across the board. With ambitions of emerging as a ‘kingmaker’, Congress is crafting a narrative rooted in the idea that the BJP holds no moral or political legitimacy in BTC territory. In a press meet, Pradesh Congress General Secretary Garjan Mushahary strongly criticized the BJP, asserting that the party has no role in BTC as the Bodo people have reached their current status through historic movements. Mushahary's assertion that the Bodo people do not vote for the BJP—much like the Muslim electorate—underscores the party’s attempt to forge a broader coalition of anti-BJP sentiment.

Gaurav Gogoi’s Elevation Spurs Hope

Congress is buoyed by the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the new state party president—a move it hopes will energize its youth base and restore credibility to a party that has long struggled in Assam’s political theatre.

The Congress stance on pre-poll alliances remains cautious. While open to understanding with like-minded anti-BJP outfits such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, it appears reluctant to formalize any alliance agreements—likely wary of diluting its own identity and bargaining power.

As it stands, the BTC elections are poised to be a multi-cornered contest, marked by assertive regionalism, eroding loyalties, and strategic ambiguity. The BJP’s all-out contestation has thrown alliance certainties into disarray, compelling both UPPL and Congress to recalibrate their positions. While UPPL leans towards conditional cooperation, Congress is betting on a coalition of discontent to regain lost ground.

What remains to be seen is whether the voters—particularly the Bodo electorate—will reward continuity, reinvention, or resistance in what promises to be a defining election for the future of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

ALSO READ: BJP to Fight All 40 BTC Seats, Big UPPL Defections in Udalguri