BJP to Fight All 40 BTC Seats, Big UPPL Defections in Udalguri

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Monday declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 40 constituencies in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. Addressing a large gathering of over 2,000 party workers during a party convention and mass joining programme at the Bishnu Rabha Kristi Sangha in Udalguri, Saikia stated that the party will make no compromises, especially in the 10 council constituencies of Udalguri district.

Calling on BJP workers to remain dedicated and work day and night for the upcoming polls, Saikia said, “We are going into battle with full force in all 40 seats.”

The event witnessed a significant political development as several leaders from the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) joined the BJP. Notably, Nanda Boro, a UPPL leader and CWC member, along with Martin Basumatary, a relative of MLA Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, officially joined the BJP along with over 1,500 grassroots leaders. Assam Cabinet Minister and Udalguri’s guardian minister, Pijush Hazarika, welcomed the new entrants and urged them to work sincerely to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Also present at the event were BJP General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das, BJP MLA Diganta Kalita, BTC Executive Member Diganta Baruah, district and mandal presidents, and a large number of BJP workers.

Focus on Governance and Welfare Initiatives

Earlier in the day, both MP Dilip Saikia and Minister Pijush Hazarika attended two key meetings. The first was held at the office of the District Commissioner to review the implementation of the Arunodoi 3.0 scheme. The district-level monitoring committee (DLMC) reviewed progress and emphasised ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive benefits under the Assam government’s welfare initiative, which aims at women's empowerment and poverty alleviation.

During the session, Minister Hazarika also distributed certificates to six artists from Udalguri who received the State Artist Pension and Annual Artist Awards. Additionally, financial assistance cheques were given to representatives of four registered youth clubs under the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, covering all four legislative constituencies in the district.

The meeting was attended by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, MLAs Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, Durgadas Boro, Charan Boro, and BTC Executive Members Diganta Baruah, Nilut Swargiary, and Daobaicha Boro.

Foundation Stone Laid for Koch-Rajbongshi Bhawan

In the evening, Saikia and Hazarika laid the foundation stone of the ‘Chilarai Bhawan,’ the headquarters of the Udalguri district unit of the Koch Rajbongshi Sammelan. The building is being constructed with funds from the Koch Rajbongshi Development Council.

Minister Hazarika emphasised that the BJP government is committed to the overall development of the Koch-Rajbongshi community. He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government has established the Kamatapur Autonomous Council and the Koch Rajbongshi Development Council. Furthermore, ₹25 crore has been allocated for the welfare of Koch-Rajbongshi people residing outside the Kamatapur area.

As guardian minister, Hazarika assured that he would hold regular consultations with representatives of the Koch-Rajbongshi community to address their concerns and work towards resolving their issues.

