Women in BRO: Shattering Stereotypes, Paving the Way

In a remarkable development following the successful implementation of gender-inclusive policies, an all-women Road Construction Company (RCC) was established at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district. Major Aaina Rana assumed command of this RCC on August 30, 2021, making history as the first woman to lead such a unit. Notably, all three Platoon Commanders under her were also women officers. Major Rana's responsibilities included overseeing the development of roads up to Mana Pass, the second-highest pass in India, located at an elevation of 18,478 feet. Under her dynamic leadership, the RCC achieved remarkable success.