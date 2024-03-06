Women in BRO: Shattering Stereotypes, Paving the Way

Prasenjit Deb
The Border Roads Organization (BRO), established in 1960, has historically comprised solely male officers, owing to the demanding nature of their tasks and prolonged deployments in remote areas, where roads are carved through challenging terrains under extreme weather conditions along India's borders.
Around two decades ago, a few women officers began joining the BRO, but they were primarily assigned to staff positions, considering the risks associated with ground tasks. However, marking a significant milestone, the Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) made a historic decision on March 8, 2021, to create a gender-neutral environment for women officers, aligning with the government's theme of 'Naari Sashaktikaran' (women empowerment).
In line with the government's focus on empowering women, the first woman officer, EE (Civ) Vaishali S Hiwase was appointed as the Officer Commanding (OC) of a Road Construction Company (RCC). Assuming her role on April 28, 2021, she has been entrusted with overseeing the construction of one of the most challenging roads of the Border Roads Organization (BRO), linking Munshiyari to the Milam glacier in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.
Following this milestone, EE (Civ) Obin Taki has also been appointed as OC of an RCC responsible for the construction of roads and bridges in the rugged terrain of the Siang valley in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the Border Roads Organization (BRO), this action underscores the government's dedication to fostering gender-inclusive environments and empowering women officers across various sectors.
In a remarkable development following the successful implementation of gender-inclusive policies, an all-women Road Construction Company (RCC) was established at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district. Major Aaina Rana assumed command of this RCC on August 30, 2021, making history as the first woman to lead such a unit. Notably, all three Platoon Commanders under her were also women officers. Major Rana's responsibilities included overseeing the development of roads up to Mana Pass, the second-highest pass in India, located at an elevation of 18,478 feet. Under her dynamic leadership, the RCC achieved remarkable success.
The significance of their efforts was further highlighted when, on October 22, 2022, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mana village and laid the foundation stone for the widening of this strategically important road up to Mana Pass.
Colonel Navneet Duggal, serving as the Officer Commanding (OC) of a Field Workshop in the Kashmir valley, has made history by becoming the first EME officer to lead a workshop in one of the most challenging and demanding locations. His role ensures crucial technical support for road construction operations in extremely rugged terrain.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Snigdha Sharma has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first woman officer to head the Legal Cell at the Headquarters of the Border Roads Organization (BRO). Her effective management of over 700 court cases has upheld the legal integrity of the organization, setting a commendable standard of excellence.
These remarkable achievements by women officers in leading their respective sub-units not only break gender barriers but also establish new benchmarks of excellence within the BRO.
Building upon this momentum, Colonel Archana Sood was appointed as the Commander of a Task Force at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh in February 2023, becoming the first woman officer to lead a Task Force in the BRO. She is making significant strides in advancing road construction projects in the challenging terrain of the Dibang valley.
In June 2023, Colonel Ponung Doming was selected to head a Task Force at Hanle, Ladakh, specially relocated to handle strategically vital BRO projects. Given the immense significance of her tasks, she was provided with two additional women officers on staff to support her in undertaking construction activities under extremely challenging conditions. The Hanle Task Force operates as the world's highest construction agency, situated at an altitude of 15,000 feet. Colonel Doming is also responsible for maintaining the world's highest road at Umlingla, connecting Demchok to Chisumle.
Breaking new ground, BRO has assigned command roles to women officers for the first time in its history, marking a significant milestone.
"These women officers have demonstrated remarkable dedication and prowess, serving as pioneers for others to follow suit. Their relentless efforts have not only expedited project timelines but also set an inspiring example for other organizations to emulate,” an official from the BRO told Pratidin Time.