BRO Rescues Tourists Stranded at Sela Pass Due to Heavy Snowfall

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have launched relentless rescue operations to evacuate all people from the higher reaches of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh who were stranded due to the heavy snowfall.
Reportedly, the region witnessed heavy snowfall since February 22 (Thursday) which resulted in the disruption of traffic and closure of roads.
The BRO has gone beyond their mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic to carry out rescue operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass.
The incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Sela Pass on the night of February 22/23 and 42 BRTF of Project Vartak mobilized its men and equipment to rescue them.
The BRO team braved the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degree Celsius to save precious lives throughout the night. The personnel were able to evacuate them safety by 4:30 am on February 23.
Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round the clock at different important roads in the region to keep them accessible for traffic at all times.