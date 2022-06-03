World Bicycle Day: Reduce Health Risk by Riding a Bicycle

In order to remain healthy, one should keep themselves fit and should be physically active. Regular physical activity can help protect one from serious diseases such as obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, diabetes and arthritis and to reduce the risk of such health disease is to ride a bicycle.

On World Bicycle Day that is celebrated on June 3 people come up to ride bicycles but is riding a cycle for a day improve health conditions. People should make a habit of riding a bicycle everyday atleast for a hour or two rather than to ride only on a particular day.

Cycling is a healthy, low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, from young children to older adults. It is also fun, cheap and good for environment.

Earlier, the only mode of transportation was bicycle for which people used to remain healthy. But with the passing days and upgradation of communication, different modes of transportation have been developed such as scooty, motor-cycles, cars etc for which people do not ride a bicycle.

Riding to work or the shops is one of the most time-efficient ways to combine regular exercise with your everyday routine. An estimated one billion people ride bicycles every day – for transport, recreation and sport.

Cycling for health and fitness

It only takes two to four hours a week to achieve a general improvement to your health. Cycling is:

Low impact – it causes less strain and injuries than most other forms of exercise.

A good muscle workout– cycling uses all of the major muscle groups as you pedal.

Easy – unlike some other sports, cycling does not require high levels of physical skill. Most people know how to ride a bike and, once you learn, you don’t forget.

Good for strength and stamina– cycling increases stamina, strength and aerobic fitness.

As intense as you want– cycling can be done at very low intensity to begin with, if recovering from injury or illness, but can be built up to a demanding physical workout.

A fun way to get fit– the adventure and buzz you get from coasting down hills and being outdoors means you are more likely to continue to cycle regularly, compared to other physical activities that keep you indoors or require special times or places.

Time-efficient – as a mode of transport, cycling replaces sedentary (sitting) time spent driving motor vehicles or using trams, trains or buses with healthy exercise.

Health benefits of regular cycling

Regular cycling also has health benefits. Cycling is mainly an aerobic activity, which means that your heart, blood vessels and lungs all get a workout. You will breathe deeper, perspire and experience increased body temperature, which will improve your overall fitness level.

The health benefits of regular cycling include:

increased cardiovascular fitness

increased muscle strength and flexibility

improved joint mobility

decreased stress levels

improved posture and coordination

strengthened bones

decreased body fat levels

prevention or management of disease

reduce anxiety and depression.

People now-a-days gains weight due to less physical activity. Cycling is a good way to control or reduce weight, as it raises your metabolic rate, builds muscle and burns body fat. If you’re trying to lose weight, cycling must be combined with a healthy eating plan. Cycling is a comfortable form of exercise and you can change the time and intensity – it can be built up slowly and varied to suit you.

Things to remember