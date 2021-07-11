“Jayanta Malla Baruah Should Come And Study In Akhil’s Library”: Raijor Dal

Slamming Jayanta Malla Baruah over his insult to the Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi, the party members of Raijor Dal said that Jayanta Malla Baruah should come and do his studies at Akhil Gogoi’s library.

The Regional Political Party of Assam, Raijor Dal held a press meet at the Mathghariya Central office on Sunday.

The press meet was addressed by Vasco De Saikia and Kamal Kumar Medhi discussing about the BJP government and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The party leaders said, “The government’s concern should have been the covid situation of the state, but the concern has become Shyam Prasad Mukherjee.”

The party members further stated that BJP is trying their level best to make the state saffron dominated.

The BJP government in the state is incapable of giving proper covid facilities or providing relief to those who faced huge loss due to the pandemic. The government has failed to control the price hike on things at the state as well, said the party members.

The government is trying to divert the public with this issue to cover their failure,” said Raijor dol while addressing the media in the press meet.

Raijor Dal further states that the people of Assam have been going through a lot of problems just to get a vaccine. The mini lockdowns have also affected the lives of general public, yet the government’s concern is Shyam Prasad Mukherjee.

The Raijor Dal further states that their only goal at present is to fill the loss of those who have been affected by the covid-19.

The party also said that the government should be focusing on the control of inflation.

Slamming Jayanta Malla Baruah, Vasco De Saikia said that the BJP leader was just quoting down sentences which have been underlined by others.

He further said that he is reminded of the syndicate whenever he hears the name of Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Additionally, the party leaders also said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is a player and referee in an empty playground.

Raijor Dal urged all the opposition parties to unite in the by-elections.