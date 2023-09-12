Bihar Police Constable Admit Cards 2023: Get Yours Now from csbc.bih.nic.in!

Download Your Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Today

The written examination for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment is scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, and it will be conducted in two shifts. Once you have successfully downloaded your admit card, it is imperative to thoroughly review all the personal information, photographs, and signatures to ensure the utmost accuracy. If you happen to discover any discrepancies, we strongly recommend getting in touch with the board immediately for resolution.

Furthermore, the admit card will contain vital instructions pertaining to the examination day, date, shift timings, and the precise location of your examination center. To guarantee a smooth and stress-free test day experience, candidates are strongly advised to visit their designated examination center in advance of the scheduled examination date.