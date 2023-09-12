Hindi Diwas 2023: Understanding the Difference Between World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas 2023: India is home to a rich mosaic of languages, with 22 officially recognized languages. Among them, Hindi shines brightly. In 2021, a Forbes India report hailed Hindi as the third most spoken language worldwide, with a whopping 600 million speakers. The government's main aim behind celebrating Hindi Diwas is to nurture and promote the cultural importance of the Hindi language. Although it's mostly spoken in North India, Hindi also serves as a means of communication in other parts of the country.
Many state governments conduct their official business in Hindi and issue official notifications in this language. Additionally, Hindi has a presence beyond India's borders, including places like Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago. Hindi Diwas is celebrated each year on September 14. It provides a platform to encourage people to use Hindi in their daily lives and recognize the contributions of writers and poets to this language. However, some people find it tricky to distinguish between Hindi Diwas and World Hindi Day. Let's break it down for you:
Hindi Diwas, observed annually on September 14, marks the moment when Hindi was declared the national language of India. In contrast, World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 to honor the inception of the World Hindi Conference.
World Hindi Day, or Vishwa Hindi Divas, commemorates the first-ever World Hindi Conference held on January 10, 1975. It's a global celebration that encourages the use of the Hindi language.
The decision to designate January 10 as World Hindi Day was made during a follow-up committee meeting for the World Hindi Conference held on June 8, 2005. As a result, the first celebration of World Hindi Day occurred on January 10, 2006.
It's essential to understand the difference between these two events. National Hindi Diwas focuses on celebrating Hindi's role within India as the national language, while World Hindi Day is a global tribute to the language's international significance.