Hindi Diwas 2023: Understanding the Difference Between World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas 2023: India is home to a rich mosaic of languages, with 22 officially recognized languages. Among them, Hindi shines brightly. In 2021, a Forbes India report hailed Hindi as the third most spoken language worldwide, with a whopping 600 million speakers. The government's main aim behind celebrating Hindi Diwas is to nurture and promote the cultural importance of the Hindi language. Although it's mostly spoken in North India, Hindi also serves as a means of communication in other parts of the country.

Many state governments conduct their official business in Hindi and issue official notifications in this language. Additionally, Hindi has a presence beyond India's borders, including places like Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago. Hindi Diwas is celebrated each year on September 14. It provides a platform to encourage people to use Hindi in their daily lives and recognize the contributions of writers and poets to this language. However, some people find it tricky to distinguish between Hindi Diwas and World Hindi Day. Let's break it down for you: