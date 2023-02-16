Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Admit Card 2022 releasing tomorrow

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 2022 Admit Card will be made available on February 17, 2023. Admit cards can be obtained from the CRPF website (crpf.gov.in) by those who are taking the written examination for the Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) positions.

A computer-based test will be administered by the organization from February 22 to February 28, 2023. There will be one test paper with 100 multiple-choice questions, and you'll have 1 1/2 hours to complete it. The test will include a computer-based test, a skills test, a PST, verification of documents, and a thorough medical checkup.

The application period began on January 4 and ran through January 31, 2023. A total of 1458 positions for ASIs and Head Constables will be filled as a result of this recruitment drive. Aspiring members of the CRPF can find additional information at the organization's official website.